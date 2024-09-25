Vijay Antony opens up on daughter's death, says, ‘Everything is a part of life’

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony is busy promoting his upcoming film Hitler. The actor survived a hard time last year, with the tragic demise of his daughter Meera. She was found dead at her Chennai home last year in September. In a new interview with India Today, Vijay talked about the film while also opening up on the tough circumstances which he faced in his personal life. (Also read: Vijay Antony issues first statement after daughter Meera's death: 'I have died along with her') Vijay Antony will be seen in the film Hitler.

What Vijay said

During the interview, Vijay talked about the loss of his daughter and meeting an accident and said, “Nothing is hard. Everything is a part of our life here. From my childhood itself, I don’t believe in anything. When you see nothing, where can you hold? When there’s nothing, what do you hold on to?”

Vijay Antony’s daughter was reportedly found dead in her room at around 3 am on September 19. The actor and music composer rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Meera's sudden death came as a shock to many from the Tamil film industry, who extended their condolences to Vijay and his family.

More details

The actor also revealed why he has abstained from wearing footwear during promotions, “Wearing no footwear is actually a luxury for me. You are wearing shoes and are tied down by things like this. I am, on the other hand, luxurious. I can go without all of this. Whenever I am feeling difficulties, I will definitely wear slippers. We had a shoot in the forest, where there were many insects and other things. At that time, I wore shoes. And for my live concert in Sri Lanka, I wore it because there were electrical wirings all over the place. It wasn’t safe. So, I wear them when it becomes a necessity. But mostly, 70% of the time I walk barefoot. The more you detach yourself from materialistic things, the soon you will attain ‘that’ state.”

Directed by Dhana, Hitler also stars Riya Suman, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film will release in theatres on September 27.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918