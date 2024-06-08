When MM Keeravaani spoke about bringing the Oscar home for Ramoji Rao: ‘I felt it had value when he got excited’

The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. After music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose brought home the Academy Award for Best Original Song, they were feted at a special event in Hyderabad. There, Keeravaani revealed that Ramoji Rao was the reason he knew he had to win the award. (Also Read: Ramoji Rao dies; film shoots to be halted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as a mark of respect on Sunday) MM Keeravaani said he won the Oscar for Ramoji Rao.

Keeravaani on Ramoji Rao

Keeravaani’s song beat bigwigs like Lady Gaga and Rihanna at the 95th Academy Awards, but the music composer was more excited about winning it for Ramoji. Talking at the event, he claimed he felt the award had value only when Ramoji felt excited about it.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

He said, “My wife always says that one must live like Ramoji Rao at least for a day. I was initially not excited about being nominated for the Oscar. But, when I met Ramoji Rao, he told me to bring the award home. I thought, if he is giving such importance to the Oscars, I have to win it. I felt like the award had value then and even was nervous the few seconds before they announced the award. Not for me, for him.”

Fans share old videos

On Ramoji’s passing, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share videos and reminisce how Keeravaani said he won the Oscar for the producer in 2023. They also shared videos of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan talking about Ramoji at an event for Etv - his channel. Chiranjeevi announces in the old video that Ramoji’s big dream after Ramoji Film City is to set up a ‘spiritual city’. Pawan was also all praise for Ramoji being an inspiration for many in the film industry.

Ramoji Rao’s death

Film producer, media baron and businessman Ramoji died on June 8 at age 87 in Hyderabad. He was keeping ill for a few years and died at Star Hospital while seeking treatment. His last rites will be held at Ramoji Film City on Sunday with full state honours.