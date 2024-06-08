Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao dies at 87: Kangana, PM Modi, Rajamouli pay tributes to 'titan of Indian media'

Veteran media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao died at a Hyderabad hospital on Saturday. He was 87. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at Ramoji Rao's death, describing him as a visionary who revolutionised Indian media. Several celebrities – such as SS Rajamouli, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma and Chiranjeevi– and politicians also remembered Ramoji Rao. Also read: Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies at 71 Ramoji Film City founder and media mogul Ramoji Rao died on Saturday. (File Photo)

'He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media'

PM Modi spoke about Ramoji Rao's contributions and how he left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. He took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world."

PM Modi added, “Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Politicians remember him

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, union minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the death of Ramoji Rao.

Venkaiah Naidu said Ramoji Rao set a new trend in every field he worked. Ramoji Rao's service to Telugu language and culture will be remembered forever, he added. Revanth Reddy termed Ramoji Rao's death as a 'great loss' to the Telugu newspaper and media industry. The CM directed state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct Ramoji Rao's funeral with official honours, a CMO release said.

Chandrababu Naidu said Ramoji Rao left an indelible impression on the lives of Telugu people. Ramoji Rao's demise is a loss not just to the state but the country, he said.

Celebs offer condolences

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi shared an emotional message on X in Telugu, saying that Ramoji Rao was like a mountain ‘that never bowed down to anyone’. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli tweeted, “ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hard work and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao Garu is by conferring him with Bharat Ratna.”

Actor Jr NTR tweeted in Telugu, "Visionaries like Sri Ramoji Rao are one in a million. A media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema, his absence is irreparable. The news that he is no longer with us is very sad. I will never forget the moment I was introduced to the Telugu film industry with the film Ninnu Chhadalani. May his soul rest in peace, and I convey my deepest condolences to his family."

Actor Allu Arjun tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ramoji Rao Garu, a pioneer and an inspiring visionary whom I deeply respect. I feel his aura every time I shoot at RFC. His unparalleled contributions to the media, cinema, and many other industries will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace.”

BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "A titan of Indian media, his influence on journalism, films and entertainment leaves an enduring legacy. Shri Ramoji Rao Garu's remarkable work and passion for India's development will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences...'

Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, "Ramoji Rao Garu was a true visionary whose revolutionary work in Indian media has left an unforgettable legacy. His contributions to journalism and cinema have inspired so many. He will be missed dearly. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Ramoji Rao Garu. Ramoji’s death is not just a very big loss for the film industry but also for the media. A visionary who changed the landscape of news and films. This is one vacancy which can not be filled. Thank you, SIR."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also took to X, tweeting, “Ramoji Rao’s death is unbelievable because he from an individual metamorphosed into an institution. The Telugu states won’t be the same without his towering personality looming over the horizon. More than a man, he is a force and I find it difficult to imagine the death of a force.”

More about Ramoji Rao

Ramoji Rao is survived by wife and a son. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 following respiratory problems; he died at 4.50 am on June 8, according to Eenadu sources. The mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the famous Ramoji Film City.

Ramoji Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan.

With PTI inputs