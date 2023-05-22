Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies at 71

Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who was undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure in a private hospital in Hyderabad, died on Monday. He was 71. His publicist confirmed the news about his death. Several people took to Twitter to share their condolences on the demise of the veteran, who was last seen on the screen last year. Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies.

Earlier this month, Sarath Babu was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad after his condition worsened. As per reports, Sarath Babu had contracted sepsis, which had impacted the functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. He was put on a ventilator.

A few days later, social media was buzzing with reports that he had died. Reacting to reports about Sarath Babu’s death, his sister had said in a statement: “All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that he recovers completely soon and talks to the media. My request is don’t believe any news on social media.”

Sarath Babu was born as Satyam Babu Dikshithulu. In 1973, he made his acting debut with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam. Four years later, he made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1977 with K Balachander's Pattina Pravesam. After playing the character of Venkatachalam in K Balachander's film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, his popularity grew by many folds in the Tamil industry. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with 1979 film Sarapancharam, which was directed by Hariharan.

In a career spanning over five decades, Sarath Babu acted in over 200 films. He even worked in a few Hindi films. He was recently seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. He's known for working with Rajinikanth as well as Kamal Haasan in multiple projects.

