Ramoji Rao dies; film shoots to be halted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as a mark of respect on Sunday

Ramoji Rao, a renowned film producer, media bigwig, and businessman, died on June 8 at the age of 87. On Saturday, people across the country, including celebrities and politicians, mourned his demise. In a show of respect, the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) and Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) announced the suspension of all film shoots on Sunday. (Also Read: Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao dies at 87: Kangana, PM Modi, Rajamouli pay tributes to 'titan of Indian media') Ramoji Rao died on June 8 at the age of 87.

No film shoots on Sunday

“Ramoji Rao's death will bring the Telugu film industry to a standstill in Andhra and Telangana states tomorrow,” wrote the TFPC on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing a press note.

The note reads, “Telugu Film Producers Council hereby inform that as a mark of respect to Sri Ramoji Rao garu who passed away today morning (08.06.24) that Telugu Film Industry will remain closed tomorrow in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, there will be no shootings or any film related works tomorrow.” The TFCC also released a similar press note.

Ramoji Rao’s last rites

Many film personalities in Hyderabad halted shooting on Saturday temporarily to pay their respects to Ramoji Rao. His body was brought to his residence in Ramoji Film City after his death at Star Hospital. He had been suffering from an illness for a few years now.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed Ramoji for his dedication to journalism. He also announced that the Telangana government will conduct Ramoji’s last rites with state honours on Sunday morning. Arrangements will be made by the Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner for the same.

Celebs mourn Ramoji’s death

Rajinikanth called Ramoji his ‘guide and inspiration’ writing on X, “I am deeply saddened on hearing the demise of my mentor and well wisher Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. The man who created history in Journalism, Cinema and a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mahesh Babu called Ramoji a visionary ahead of his time, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ramoji Rao Garu, a visionary always ahead of his time. Ramoji Film City is a testament to his brilliance and passion for cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire us all. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Numerous other celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan also paid tribute to Ramoji on X. SS Rajamouli tweeted that the biggest mark of respect for Ramoji would be to give him a Bharat Ratna and Allu Arjun agreed.