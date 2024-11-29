Tamannaah recalls wondering ‘how do you do something bigger than Baahubali’

Tamannaah on working in Tamil, Telugu films

On working in South India, Tamannaah said, “Working with people much older than me, and in a place where I didn’t know the language was one of my biggest learnings. I understood a completely different culture, and I can now speak in both Tamil and Telugu. I had that commercial success, but I was still hungry as an actor. I wanted to perform different and challenging roles. The thing is when an actor is doing commercially well, there was a notion that moving away from it and experimenting with roles was unnecessary. But my funda was hatke… I wanted to do different parts.”

Tamannaah talks about Baahubali

Talking about Baahubali, he said, “It was a game-changer for everyone, and introduced the term pan-Indian film that we all seem to like now. But what it truly did was to broaden my perspective. How do you do something bigger than Baahubali? What should I do next? Do I do something bigger? Or do I reinvent?”

About Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning is an epic action film directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was filmed in both Telugu and Tamil languages. It features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. Its second part, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017.

About Tamannaah's career

Tamannaah made her Bollywood debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and debut in Telugu film with Sree, both released in 2005. Her Tamil debut was with the 2006 film Kedi. She has since then featured in many Tamil and Telugu films such as Happy Days, Dharma Durai, Thozha, Khamoshi and Maestro, among others. She was last seen in Tamil film Aranmanai 4. She had cameo appearances in Stree 2 and Vedaa.

Tamannah's new film

The actor will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film Sikandar ka Muqaddar. It also stars Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary. Produced by Shital Bhatia through Friday Storytellers, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar also features Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz. The heist thriller is directed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.