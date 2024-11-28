Ram Gopal Varma asks Sandeep Reddy Vanga if he can make a film better than Baahubali. Watch how he responded

Ram Gopal Varma and Sandeep Reddy Vanga seem to be part of a mutual admiration club. While the former heaped praises on the latter's blockbuster family crime drama Animal, the latter hailed the former as an inspiration while accepting an award for Best Editing. Now, the two filmmakers sat down for a chat, in which they both grilled and admired each other. (Also Read – Ram Gopal Varma ready to appear 'digitally' for probe over offensive posts on Andhra CM, says lawyer: He made no mistake) Ram Gopal Varma asks Sandeep Reddy Vanga if he can make a film better than Baahubali

RGV, Vanga's banter

Ram Gopal Varma put Sandeep on the spot. “I'm asking you a question. You should answer immediately without a pause. Okay? Can you make a film on Baahubali?” Sandeep hesitated for a couple of seconds, grinned and pointed at Ram Gopal Varma, and then answered, “I'll try, sir. Maybe, in the future.” Ram Gopal Varma, initially amused by Sandeep's hesitation, reprimanded him, “Arey, that is not the correct answer. You should say either yes or no.”

Sandeep still hesitated and said he'd try, but Ram Gopal Varma further scolded him. “Sandeep, that is not correct. You can't be diplomatic.” When Sandeep finally relented and said his “immediate” answer is a no, Ram Gopal Varma further grilled him and asked, “Okay, he says no. So my next question is, can you make a better film than Baahubali?” Sandeep repeated, “I'll try,” to which Ram Gopal Varma laughed and shook his hand. “No trying. It's done! The answer has come. Superb,” said Ram Gopal Varma.

RGV, Vanga exchange notes

The veteran filmmaker further asked the Animal helmer that if former's cult 1990 action film Shiva (starring Nagarjuna) released on the same day as Sandeep's 2017 Telugu blockbuster romantic drama Arjun Reddy (starring Vijay Deverakonda), whose film would outperform the other at the box office. When Sandeep picked Shiva, Ram Gopal Varma again claimed he's only being modest and diplomatic. To return the favour, Sandeep asked the Satya director to make a great film again, so that the audience says “RGV is RGV,” and not even “RGV is back.”

Sandeep's next, Spirit, is a Telugu film starring Prabhas. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma's last directorial was Vyuham earlier this year.