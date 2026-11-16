Teja Sajja engaged to US-based fiancée: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Nani attend grand ceremony in Hyderabad

Actor Teja Sajja is engaged to his US-based fiancée. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of loved ones, celebrities and dignitaries in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday. First pictures from the ceremony show the bride and groom-to-be posing with Telangana governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Teja Sajja gets engaged in Hyderabad

Teja Sajja and his fiancée exchanged rings at a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on November 16.

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Pictures from the engagement ceremony show Teja in a pale pink kurta paired with a floral waistcoat. His fiancée opted for a gold, beaded half-saree for the occasion. The couple stood under a floral canopy as the governor shook their hands and congratulated them. The couple even took his blessing as they embarked on this new journey together.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting pictures and videos from Teja’s engagement, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the governor wrote, “The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, graced the ring ceremony of popular film actor Shri Teja Sajja, held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. On the joyous occasion, the Hon’ble Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the couple, wishing them a beautiful journey ahead filled with love, happiness, harmony and togetherness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting pictures and videos from Teja’s engagement, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the governor wrote, “The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, graced the ring ceremony of popular film actor Shri Teja Sajja, held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. On the joyous occasion, the Hon’ble Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the couple, wishing them a beautiful journey ahead filled with love, happiness, harmony and togetherness.” {{/usCountry}}

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Teja Sajja couldn't help but beam with happiness at his engagement ceremony.

Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Nani, more stars attend

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Given how long Teja has been a part of the film industry, numerous actors and filmmakers also turned up for his engagement. His HanuMan and Zombie Reddy director Prasanth Varma was one of the first guests to turn up. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, his HanuMan co-star, attended the ceremony with her husband Nicholai Sachdev. His Mirai co-star Ritika Nayak also turned up to celebrate the couple.

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Rana Daggubati, Raghavendra Rao, Kona Venkat, Srikanth, Ravi Teja, Naga Vamsi, Nani, Maruthi, Niharika Konidela, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anil Ravipudi, Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi, and several others also blessed the couple at the ceremony taking place at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Teja Sajja’s wedding

Following the engagement, Teja is all set to marry his fiancée in Udaipur next month. A reception is planned in Hyderabad after the wedding, which will be attended only by the couple’s family and friends. Before his engagement, the actor told DC that the marriage was arranged and that his partner was raised in the US. Without revealing her name, he stated that she has no connection with the film fraternity. She works in the tech industry with her father.

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Last seen in Mirai last year, Teja is currently working on Zombie Reddy Nxt Lvl, the sequel to Zombie Reddy. He recently hosted The Traitors Telugu on Prime Video. Teja is a child star turned lead actor who has been working since he was only two. After the 2006 film Boss, he made a comeback in 2019 with Oh! Baby.