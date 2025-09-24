They Call Him OG: Know details of storyline, ‘strong violence’ of Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi's A-rated gangster film

Sujeeth’s gangster film They Call Him OG is releasing in theatres on 25 September with paid premieres on the evening of 24 September. The film, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu debut) and Priyanka Mohan, has been rated A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) rated the film 15 for ‘strong bloody violence, injury detail’. Know all the inside details. Pawan Kalyan plays a former gangster called Ojas Gambheera in they Call Him OG.

What is They Call Him OG’s story?

Not much is known about OG other than that Pawan plays the titular character Ojas Gambheera, who comes out of retirement when crime goes up in Mumbai unchecked. Emraan plays a gangster called Omi Bhau while Priyanka plays OG’s wife, Kanmani.

The BBFC described the film as: “In this action thriller, a former mob boss is drawn out of peaceful retirement when the activities of rival gangs put him on a path of revenge.” Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy and others also play key roles in the film.

How violent is They Call Him OG?

BBFC rated OG high for violence due to “prolonged scenes of strong violence feature shootings, stabbings and slashings with bladed weapons, throat-cuttings, decapitation and dismemberment, and heavy blows, all of which are accompanied by extensive bloodshed. There is strong bloody injury detail in the aftermath of violence, including sight of severed heads and limbs.”

There are also scenes including the abduction of a young child at gunpoint, a man’s head being held underwater, and another man being told his fingers will be cut off unless he gives information. The film also features ‘strong language’ including the words f**k, c***t, c*****ya, bugger, saala, bloody, a*****e, screw, freaking hell and damn, according to the website. A scene where cocaine snorting is implied is also mentioned.

OG also seems to involve a scene with a sex trafficking gang, as the website points out, “A group of women are seen in an intimidated state as they are rescued from captivity at the hands of a sex trafficking gang.” A ‘mildly upsetting’ scene entered on bereavement is also mentioned.