Vijay Deverakonda drops the F-bomb after criticism over Koffee With Karan appearance with Rashmika Mandanna, says he gives no ‘kindness or respect'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the backlash surrounding his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna with a heartfelt yet blunt message on social media. The actor shared a video and a photo featuring Rashmika, making it clear that the criticism has done little to affect their happiness. Alongside the post, Vijay expressed his love for her and had a strong message for those who continue to question their relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda's message for Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda's blunt message to critics after sharing video and photo with Rashmika Mandanna.

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Vijay called Rashmika his closest companion and spoke about how happy he was to have her in his life. He also addressed those concerned about their relationship, assuring them that the two were doing well together. However, he did not hold back when it came to his critics, making it clear that he had little patience for those who refused to accept their happiness.

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In a brief note, Vijay said, "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️ Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai."

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Deep Dive Why did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna face backlash after Koffee With Karan? Vijay said Rashmika had asked him 100 times to marry her, while Rashmika said it took a year of conversations to convince him. Some viewers interpreted their comments as meaning she was more invested in the relationship, prompting online criticism and speculation. What did Rashmika Mandanna say about Vijay Deverakonda taking time before marriage? Rashmika said Vijay wanted time to understand each other and consider whether they were ready to face life’s ups and downs together. She described their different approaches—her following her heart and his thinking things through—as part of what works for them. How did Vijay Deverakonda respond to criticism of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna? Vijay posted a photo and video with Rashmika, called her his best friend and wife, and said they were “gloriously happy.” He also bluntly told those who refused to accept their happiness to leave them alone.

What Rashmika Mandanna said

{{^usCountry}} Prior to Vijay's post, Rashmika shared an 8-page statement regarding the criticism and backlash over their interview. She hit back at the netizens and called the backlash an “angry mob” and clarified that Vijay's decision to take time before marriage was about understanding each other better. Defending their relationship, she declared, “I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” Rashmika also highlighted Vijay's support during difficult times and criticised those targeting her family, saying their behaviour was bullying disguised as feminism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to Vijay's post, Rashmika shared an 8-page statement regarding the criticism and backlash over their interview. She hit back at the netizens and called the backlash an “angry mob” and clarified that Vijay's decision to take time before marriage was about understanding each other better. Defending their relationship, she declared, “I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” Rashmika also highlighted Vijay's support during difficult times and criticised those targeting her family, saying their behaviour was bullying disguised as feminism. {{/usCountry}}

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What was the controversy?

The outrage around their relationship intensified after Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna appeared on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. During the episode, Vijay said Rashmika had asked him 100 times to marry her, while Rashmika revealed that it took a year of conversations to convince him. Their remarks soon became a talking point on social media, with some users suggesting that Rashmika appeared more committed to the relationship. The debate has continued, with old videos of the two actors from film promotions and interviews being shared online. Some viewers have revisited these clips to draw their own conclusions about the couple, fuelling further speculation.

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Vijay and Rashmika first shared screen space in the 2018 Telugu film Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Their on-screen chemistry sparked rumours of a relationship, but both actors largely kept their personal lives private over the years. They eventually tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, with wedding ceremonies that celebrated both Telugu and Kodava traditions. They are currently seen in Telugu film Ranabaali, which is running in theatres.