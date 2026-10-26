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Vijay Deverakonda drops the F-bomb after criticism over Koffee With Karan appearance with Rashmika Mandanna, says he gives no ‘kindness or respect'

Vijay Deverakonda has now spoken out against the online criticism surrounding his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna after Koffee with Karan 9 appearance.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026, 15:06:03 IST
By Monica Yadav
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Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the backlash surrounding his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna with a heartfelt yet blunt message on social media. The actor shared a video and a photo featuring Rashmika, making it clear that the criticism has done little to affect their happiness. Alongside the post, Vijay expressed his love for her and had a strong message for those who continue to question their relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda's message for Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda's blunt message to critics after sharing video and photo with Rashmika Mandanna.
Vijay Deverakonda's blunt message to critics after sharing video and photo with Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay called Rashmika his closest companion and spoke about how happy he was to have her in his life. He also addressed those concerned about their relationship, assuring them that the two were doing well together. However, he did not hold back when it came to his critics, making it clear that he had little patience for those who refused to accept their happiness.

In a brief note, Vijay said, "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️ Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai."

Deep Dive

Why did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna face backlash after Koffee With Karan?

Vijay said Rashmika had asked him 100 times to marry her, while Rashmika said it took a year of conversations to convince him. Some viewers interpreted their comments as meaning she was more invested in the relationship, prompting online criticism and speculation.

What did Rashmika Mandanna say about Vijay Deverakonda taking time before marriage?

Rashmika said Vijay wanted time to understand each other and consider whether they were ready to face life’s ups and downs together. She described their different approaches—her following her heart and his thinking things through—as part of what works for them.

How did Vijay Deverakonda respond to criticism of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay posted a photo and video with Rashmika, called her his best friend and wife, and said they were “gloriously happy.” He also bluntly told those who refused to accept their happiness to leave them alone.
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What Rashmika Mandanna said

What was the controversy?

The outrage around their relationship intensified after Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna appeared on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. During the episode, Vijay said Rashmika had asked him 100 times to marry her, while Rashmika revealed that it took a year of conversations to convince him. Their remarks soon became a talking point on social media, with some users suggesting that Rashmika appeared more committed to the relationship. The debate has continued, with old videos of the two actors from film promotions and interviews being shared online. Some viewers have revisited these clips to draw their own conclusions about the couple, fuelling further speculation.

Vijay and Rashmika first shared screen space in the 2018 Telugu film Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Their on-screen chemistry sparked rumours of a relationship, but both actors largely kept their personal lives private over the years. They eventually tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, with wedding ceremonies that celebrated both Telugu and Kodava traditions. They are currently seen in Telugu film Ranabaali, which is running in theatres.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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