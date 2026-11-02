Aasif Khan's eviction leaves housemates in tears; Panchayat actor calls Bigg Boss 20 journey 'most beautiful chapter of my life’

Bigg Boss 20 has now entered its ninth week, and the contestants have stepped up their game. This Weekend Ka Vaar saw an emotional eviction, with Panchayat actor Aasif Khan being shown the door. His elimination due to a lack of votes left several housemates in tears. After leaving the show, the actor took to social media to express gratitude for the journey.

Aasif Khan gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20

Aasif Khan gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 due to low audience votes.

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Salman Khan announced Aasif's eviction after he received the fewest votes. His friends Yung DSA and ScoutOP could not hold back their tears as he prepared to leave the house. Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey and several other contestants were also seen getting emotional over his exit. Before leaving, Aasif delivered his news bulletin for the last time. Fighting back tears, he said, "Friends, welcome to the last episode of BB News. Actor Aasif Khan's journey ends here. I'll meet you again in a new character at a cinema near you. You were watching BB News, TathasTwo."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing a video of his eviction on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, "Thank you, Bigg Boss. Thank you, fellow contestants. Thank you, audience. This journey will remain the most beautiful chapter of my life. For now, signing off from the Bigg Boss house. But I promise, we will meet again very soon! Tathastu!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing a video of his eviction on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, "Thank you, Bigg Boss. Thank you, fellow contestants. Thank you, audience. This journey will remain the most beautiful chapter of my life. For now, signing off from the Bigg Boss house. But I promise, we will meet again very soon! Tathastu!" {{/usCountry}}

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Several fans expressed shock over Aasif's elimination. One comment read, "Still don't believe Aasif will get fewer votes than Amrapali, the guy has a moderate reputation in Bollywood." Another commented, "First time felt bad, and he was definitely more deserving than Amrapali." A third comment read, "Same. Was one of the most emotional evictions, especially the last BB news segment and that song with Qazi."

Aasif Khan's journey in Bigg Boss 20

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During the first week, Aasif appeared to be a strong contender in the house. However, his aggressive behaviour and perceived superiority complex seemed to work against him. He was seen getting aggressive and abusing Qazi Touqeer in the first week. He later got into an argument with Aman Gandhi over their respective professions, with many viewers feeling that he came across as arrogant while commenting on Aman's body of work. He was the first contestant to be reprimanded by Salman for his aggressive behaviour and foul language. However, the actor subsequently turned his journey around and received praise for his BB News segment.

More recently, his fight with Amrapali Dubey drew criticism from fans, with some accusing him of displaying a superiority complex. Aasif took offence at a remark made by Amrapali during a light-hearted exchange, when she jokingly asked him, “What kind of an actor are you?” An offended Aasif responded that she would realise how big a star he was once she stepped outside the house. He also boasted about several prominent celebrities attending his wedding and dancing at the event.