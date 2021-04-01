IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Abhinav Kohli rues 'condition of man in society', says Shweta Tiwari is cruel to him: 'Every time she would call police'
Abhinav Kohli has talked about Shweta Tiwari, saying that she doesn't let him meet their son.
Abhinav Kohli has talked about Shweta Tiwari, saying that she doesn't let him meet their son.
tv

Abhinav Kohli rues 'condition of man in society', says Shweta Tiwari is cruel to him: 'Every time she would call police'

After Shweta Tiwari's interview about estranged husband Abhinav Kohli and how he tried to 'ruin her reputation', he has hit back.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:36 AM IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently spoke at length about her failed marriages and ex-husbands in an interview. She said that her second husband Abhinav Kohli tried to ruin her reputation through his social media posts.

Shweta also mentioned how her children had to suffer for her bad choices in men. While her elder daughter Palak saw her mother get abused in her marriage, her four-year-old son Reyansh had to learn what police and court judges are.

Now, Abhinav has hit back at Shweta in an interview of his own. He has said that she would not allow him to meet their son and even called the police on him every time he tried to.

Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Now, my question is that who has called the police? Who has called the police as a muscle power to try and dissuade me from going to that house?"

Abhinav also rued the 'condition of man' in the world. "You see, the condition of a man in society today and internationally also, that you can be thrown out of the house and you cannot sleep with your child anymore because the lady of the house wishes so. This is very cruel. Every time, I would try and go, you (Shweta) would call the police, so how does he (Reyansh) learn about the police? I mean, I don't know what to say," he said.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan shares pic of Taj Mahal from Agra, reminds fans of Bunty Aur Babli: ‘Bunty didn’t try and sell Taj’

In her interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta had said, "(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me.”

Shweta had accused Abhinav of domestic violence against her. The television actor has been married and separated twice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shweta tiwari abhinav kohli shweta tiwari interview + 1 more

Related Stories

Shweta Tiwari opens up about the social judgement passed on her after Abhinav Kohli leaked their chat and made several allegations.
Shweta Tiwari opens up about the social judgement passed on her after Abhinav Kohli leaked their chat and made several allegations.
tv

Shweta Tiwari says ex-husband Abhinav Kohli threatened to ruin her reputation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Shweta Tiwari recently opened up about her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. The actor says he gave her an open threat and revealed that he would record their conversations.
READ FULL STORY
Shweta Tiwari and her children, Palak and Reyansh.
Shweta Tiwari and her children, Palak and Reyansh.
tv

Shweta Tiwari feels her children should not share their sadness with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:38 PM IST
  • Shweta Tiwari is opening up about the impact that her two separations has had on her children. Shweta has daughter Palak and son Reyansh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP