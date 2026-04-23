Amid feud rumours with Parth Samthaan, Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Rishita Kothari breaks silence: ‘It began to hurt deeper’

Rishita began her note by saying, “I've always been a quiet person… but silence doesn't mean I don't feel. It doesn't mean I don't get hurt. And it definitely doesn't mean I deserve to be misunderstood. I feel truly fortunate that this industry gave me a chance to live my dream and showcase my talent. I'm deeply grateful for the love the audience has given me, it means everything to me. I'm here because of that love. But somewhere along the way, that love also brought judgment and hate that I still don't understand… not just towards me, but even towards my friends and family. And that is what breaks me the most.”

It seems the drama from Seher Hone Ko Hai has spilled off-screen too, with co-stars Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari not bonding well. Amid rumours that the two actors had a spat on set, Rishita has been facing troll comments calling for her to be replaced on the show. The actor took to her Instagram account to pen a long note addressing the matter and clarifying that, just because she has chosen silence, it does not mean she is arrogant.

She added, “For the longest time, I kept everything buried within me. I convinced myself this is just how it is… that maybe being new means accepting everything silently. I was told, ‘it's a man's world, you have to bear it.' But slowly, that silence started to weigh on me… it began to hurt deeper than I expected. There were moments it made me feel helpless, unheard, and so alone… like no matter what I say or don't say, it will still be questioned.”

‘I only hope this chaos of hate finds some light’ “Why is being quiet seen as arrogance? Why is not reacting seen as guilt? Why does love come with so much hate?” she asked.

She concluded by saying, “I'm just here to act, to perform, to grow, and to spread love and kindness—for the people who truly stand by me. I only hope this chaos of hate finds some light… and that truth, eventually, speaks for itself. God is with me. Maybe my silence said too much. Har Har Mahadev.”

A few days ago, Parth took to Instagram and announced that he is taking a break from social media. The actor said that he has been receiving personal attacks from fake accounts and is chosing to spend his energy in making sure his work shines.

Seher Hone Ko Hai revolves around 16-year-old Seher, who dreams of becoming a doctor, but her father marries her to an older man. The show recently completed 100 episodes and is available to watch on JioHotstar.