Parth Samthaan alerts fans of fake account impersonating him on Snapchat, asking for inappropriate pics from girls
Kaisi Ye Yaariyaan star Parth Samthaan said that a fake account has been impersonating him on Snapchat. The actor urged fans to report the account immediately.
Actor Parth Samthaan, who has worked in popular Television shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has alerted fans of a fake account impersonating him on Snapchat. On Monday, Parth took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of the account, saying it did not belong to him.
What Parth said
Parth shared the screenshot of the fake account, which had a picture of the actor, and wrote in the caption, “This person is impersonating me and asking girls for inappropriate snaps through video calls.”
He went on to add, “Pls report this Snapchat account and block it asap!”
About Parth's career
Parth started off his career by appearing in episodic shows like Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
He rose to fame after portraying Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Last year, the actor faced considerable backlash after he was cast as ACP Pradyuman in CID, a role made famous by Shivaji Satam's performance for more than two decades. He confirmed his exit from the show afterwards.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Parth had earlier admitted that he rejected the role as he had doubts about replacing the most iconic character. In an interview, he said, “Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman, because I don’t relate to it. But the makers asked me to reconsider. I was also hesitant due to the show’s long-standing cast and the fact that they’d have to address me as ‘sir’ on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward.”
