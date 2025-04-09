Menu Explore
Exclusive | Parth Samthaan: Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman in CID

ByVishakha Pandit
Apr 09, 2025 12:56 PM IST

Parth Samthaan, who is set to play the new ACP Pradyuman in CID, shares how he initially was hesitant to take the role as he did not relate to the character

The news about Parth Samthaan replacing senior actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman on CID has left the internet divided. While Parth’s fans are rejoicing, it has not been received well by diehard loyalists of the popular TV show. Guess what? Parth says that he himself had doubts about playing the iconic character.

Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan

The actor, who is all set to return to television after a five-year hiatus, tells us, “Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman, because I don’t relate to it. But the makers asked me to reconsider. I was also hesitant due to the show’s long-standing cast and the fact that they’d have to address me as ‘sir’ on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward.”

Point out the backlash on social media against him playing ACP Pradyuman, and Parth says that he’d rather focus on the positive feedback and excitement surrounding his return. “I was waiting for the right opportunity to make my comeback on TV. I was offered a few scripts, but they were all similar, romantic roles. When this show was offered to me, I decided to take on the challenge,” he shares.

Talking about balancing other commitments with the TV show, Parth says, “The team is very cooperative, and if any conflicts arise, I discuss it with the producers.”

