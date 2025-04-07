Internet divided over ‘young’ Parth Samthaan replacing Shivaji Satam on CID: ‘Why can’t they just promote Abhijeet?’

The Internet is divided after actor Parth Samthaan confirmed that he replaced Shivaji Satam's character, ACP Pradhyuman, on hit television show CID. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fans shared how excited they are to watch Parth in the show. However, some people criticised Sony TV's move to bring in a “much younger actor” as an ACP. (Also Read | Parth Samthaan reveals replacing Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman in CID) After Shivaji Satam's exit from CID, Parth Samthaan will be seen as the new ACP.

CID will see a new ACP after 20 years

After playing the iconic role of ACP Pradyuman in CID for over two decades, Shivaji's character was killed in one of the recent episodes. Parth will be seen as the new ACP in the show. He will be seen as ACP Ayushmann in the upcoming episodes of CID.

Internet not happy about Parth replacing Shivaji's character

Reacting to this, a person wrote on X, "I think it's just a cameo. ACP pradyuman will be back. No ACP Pradyuman, no CID" "What? Nah, no way this is true. Like seriously, why would he be the ACP when senior officers like Abhijeet and Daya are there," asked an X user? "Why can’t they just promote Abhijeet? This guy made Ekta's KZK 2 bomb, no one remembers the show and Sony TV thinks he can revive TRPs for CID? Shivaji Ji is CID, and CID is Shivaji Ji. We want SIVAJI SIR back," read a tweet. "Wasn't expected such downfall as far as officers in CID is concerned," tweeted another person.

"Parth Samanthan is very young for this role, and no one can beat our iconic and legendary character, ACP Pradhyuman. CID will be remembered for ACP Pradhyuman. Without ACP Pradhyuman, this show is nothing. He is the backbone of this show," said a fan. "He is too young to play ACP. They should have brought a senior actor like Amar Upadhyay," tweeted another person. "CID is all about ACP Pradhyuman, just like Bahubali is all about Prabhas...it should be either with Shivaji Satam or CID will be a super flop like Transporter 4. Nobody can match #Shivaji Satam," said another person.

Parth's fans can't wait to watch him in CID

A section of the people defended Parth, saying that they look forward to him playing the new role of ACP. "He is back where he belongs— on our screens, stealing hearts and commanding respect. ACP Ayushmaan is the role, but Parth Samthaan magic is what makes it unforgettable," said a fan. "Parth Samthaan will bring calm intensity and quiet power to ACP Ayushmaan. This role will be one of his most defining performances," wrote a person. "The aura, the elegance, the looks, the talent, he is sheer perfection. Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushmaan? He is redefining the cop genre with class, charisma, and command!" tweeted another person.

What Parth had said about being part of CID

Speaking with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Parth confirmed joining CID. “It's actually a very big responsibility to fill in such shoes, such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman since I'm replacing him as ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character, a new story. We will take the story forward with new thrill and suspense,” he had said.