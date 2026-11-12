Amitabh Bachchan returns to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after brief pause, thanks fans for their prayers for his wellbeing

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan told fans he will take a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover last month. The 84-year-old actor has now returned to work as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The makers released a new promo to share the update, which saw the star welcome viewers to the show and thank fans for their prayers.

Amitabh resumes KBC shoot

Amitabh Bachchan on the set of KBC

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Sony Entertainment Television unveiled the latest promo of the show where the megastar expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their love, prayers and blessings, which he said had encouraged him to return to the iconic quiz show.

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The promo opens with the star extending Diwali greetings and hoping that everyone had a wonderful festive celebration. Sharing a glimpse of his own celebrations, he said, “Umeed hai ki aap sabki Diwali badi hi shaandar rahi hogi. Humne bhi apno ke sath Diwali manayi, lekin.. aur ek aur ghar bhi toh hai. KBC ka yeh manch (I hope all of you had a wonderful Diwali. We too celebrated Diwali with our loved ones, but... there is another home as well, isn't there? This stage of KBC).”

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Contestant asks about the star's health

{{^usCountry}} During the interaction, a contestant enquired about his health and asked how he was feeling. Amitabh Bachchan, in his characteristic style, turned the question around, asking the contestant about his well-being. When the contestant assured him that he was doing fine, the actor responded, "Agar aap theek hain, toh hum bhi theek hain." (If you are doing well, then I am doing well too) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interaction, a contestant enquired about his health and asked how he was feeling. Amitabh Bachchan, in his characteristic style, turned the question around, asking the contestant about his well-being. When the contestant assured him that he was doing fine, the actor responded, "Agar aap theek hain, toh hum bhi theek hain." (If you are doing well, then I am doing well too) {{/usCountry}}

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Expressing his happiness at being back on the KBC stage, he said, "Aap sabke pyaar, duaon aur aashirwad se hum yahan par phir se hazir hain. Usi josh, usi muskan aur bilkul naye episodes ke saath." (With all your love, prayers and blessings, I am here once again. With the same enthusiasm, the same smile and absolutely brand-new episodes) The host's return marks the beginning of a fresh set of episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The new episodes are scheduled to premiere on Monday, November 16, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.