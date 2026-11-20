During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan met a contestant who revealed that he was a huge fan of actor Dhanush. Hearing this, Amitabh recalled working with the actor in the 2015 film Shamitabh. The megastar revealed that he, too, is a big admirer of Dhanush and praised his acting and dancing abilities.

Amitabh Bachchan calls Dhanush an 'extraordinary artist'

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about working with Dhanush in the 2015 film Shamitabh.

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Speaking to the contestant, Amitabh said, “You said that you are a huge fan of Dhanush, and you and I have one thing in common; I am also a huge fan of his.” The interaction took a comical turn when the contestant admitted he was jealous of Amitabh for having the opportunity to interact with and work with Dhanush. Playing along, Big B said that he would speak to Dhanush but would not share his phone number with the contestant. The makers shared a glimpse of their conversation in a recent promo video.

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Amitabh also described the opportunity to work with Dhanush and share the screen with him as a privilege. He added that he had heard a lot about Dhanush before meeting him, but watching him perform up close made him appreciate his talent.

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{{^usCountry}} “To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist. Ask him to perform any role, and he completely immerses himself in it. He is also a very good dancer. I had the opportunity to work with him on Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. And truly, he is an extraordinary artiste,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist. Ask him to perform any role, and he completely immerses himself in it. He is also a very good dancer. I had the opportunity to work with him on Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. And truly, he is an extraordinary artiste,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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About Shamitabh

Shamitabh, directed by R Balki, was released in 2015 and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush and Akshara Haasan. The film revolved around an aspiring actor who cannot speak and a man with a powerful voice. The two come together to help the former establish himself in the film industry, but their partnership soon becomes complicated.

Dhanush's recent and upcoming films

Dhanush has had a busy few years, with films across different genres and languages. In 2025, he starred in Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon, and Idli Kadai, which he also directed.

In 2026, he was seen in Vignesh Raja's Tamil thriller Kara. He will next be seen in OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood, an action thriller directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

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Amitabh Bachchan's recent work

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 films Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan, in which he shared screen space with Prabhas and Rajinikanth, respectively. Apart from his film projects, the veteran actor continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati.