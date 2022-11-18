Amitabh Bachchan would survive on panipuri when he worked in Kolkata on low salary

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan shared his personal struggle from his working days with contestant Gargee Sen. Amitabh narrated how he survived merely on puchkas because he earned less money while working in Kolkata. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he would walk through a ‘khai’ to look at girls in college days, KBC contestant calls him 'player')

In the latest episode, he welcomed Gargee on the show, who was from Kolkata, West Bengal. She was a Financial Consultant by profession. Amitabh decked up in stylish grey coloured coat with a black T-shirt inside it. The contestant gets a question related to a museum also known as Taj of the Raj due to its colonial origins. She was supposed to name the museum shown on the big screen on sets. She answered this question with ease and identified it as Victoria Memorial from the picture and won the amount.

After Gargee gave the correct answer, Amitabh shared his love for puchkas with a personal story about Victoria Memorial. He begun his story and said, “Iske saamne ek phatak hai wahan duniya ka sabse best puchka milta hai. Hum jaise log jinki salary ₹300-400 hoti thi, wahan jab hum job karte the, khane peene mein bahut dikkat hoti thi. ” (In front of Victoria Memorial, there is a place where one can get world's best panipuri. For the people like us who earned only ₹300-400, when I used to earn in Kolkata, I faced a lot of food crisis). He further said, “We would survive on Puchka Paani as it was cheap only for do aana- chaar aana. Bahut he badhiya puchka milta tha peit bhar ke khate the (The puchkas were so tasty that I ate to my fill).”

Amitabh recently saw the release of his film, Uunchai, in theatres. The film stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and Neena Gupta in the film. The story is about three old friends who set out to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the last wish of their late friend. The film marked Sooraj Barjatya's comeback as a director seven years after his last film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

