Anita Hassanandani is a fan of her son Aaravv's hair, check out their new pic together

TV actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed her first child son Aaravv Reddy, has posted a new picture with him and is seen lovingly admiring his hair.

She is seen in a black denim shirt while the baby wears a light-coloured dress in the black and white image. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "While many might thing I’m looking into thin air and posing for the pic, I’m actually admiring his flying hair Ab bal toh mummaaa par gaye hair (His hair is like mine) MyJaan #MyBuoy #MyLife."

She also posted a small video as she held Aaravv in her hands and kissed his head while posing for the camera. She shared it on her Instagram Story.

Last week, Anita had posted a video of herself playing with the son. Aaravv is seen lying in her lap while she plays with him and Lakdi Ki Kathi plays in the background. She wore a black dress while he was dressed in light blue shorts and white top.

Anita announced the arrival of Aaravv last month with a family picture and wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."

She has been sharing videos and pictures of the newborn ever since. Many of them are brand promotions but they are also laced with valuable knowledge for new and soon-to-be parents.





She talked about the importance of self-love and care in a recent post. "Since the time I have become a mother, Aaravv has been the center of my world and we tend to immerse ourselves with the little one. My personal routine has changed, for the better, but my skincare was getting neglected. I recently came across this super cool hack, where I get to pamper my skin and have a super relaxing time, Aaravv joins me to give me company in his own, cute little way," she wrote.

