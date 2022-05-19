Archana Puran Singh's co-star criticised her comedy skills: 'After that I couldn't do comedy for a long time'

Archana Puran Singh has revealed that one of her co-stars from her first TV show, Mr Ya Mrs, discouraged her as an actor and she could not do comedy for a long time after that. Currently a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana has said that appreciating and encouraging fresh talent is very important for their growth. (Also read: Archana says TV content has regressed nowadays: ‘Woman is always crying...')

Archana will next be seen on India's Laughter Champion with Shekhar Suman. The show will replace the ongoing The Kapil Sharma Show when Kapil Sharma's team leaves for a world tour soon.

"I feel it is very important to motivate a new performer on stage. Even when a child recites poetry and if you don't applaud him or her, he starts feeling a bit diffident. Similarly, when I sit on the judge's seat, I feel motherly towards every contestant and a little bit of motivation in the form of laughter does help the contestant perform. I remember in the 80s I did a show Mr Ya Mrs and I had to perform a comic scene and one of the actors said I did not know how to do comedy," Archana told ETimes.

She added, "He felt making certain expressions was not comedy. And after that for a long time I could not do comedy because I used to feel diffident thinking I will not be able to make anyone laugh. But, as time passed, I gathered the courage and worked hard and I remember how the show was a good example of comedy and I was appreciated for my work."

Archana Puran Singh with Divya Dutta and Kapil Sharma on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

After making her debut with Mr Ya Mrs in 1988, Archana worked in TV shows such as Zee Horror Show and Junoon. In 1998, she played a memorable part in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her character, Miss Briganza remains one of the most iconic characters from popular Hindi cinema. Of late, Archana has been actively working on TV shows.

