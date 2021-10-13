Bear Grylls says Yug will be proud of Ajay Devgn after Into The Wild episode

Television host and survival expert Bear Grylls has praised Ajay Devgn as a 'family man'. The two will be seen together on an upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode.

During a press conference, accompanying the trailer launch of the episode, Bear spoke highly of Ajay and even mentioned how his son Yug would be ‘proud’ of him after watching the episode.

"He is truly humble, determined and a true family man. I had the privilege of getting to know his journey. His story was very inspiring. People are going to witness the ‘unglossy’ side of him,” Bear said, as per a report in The Indian Express. Ajay added that when he had shot for the show in the Maldives, Yug, too, had accompanied him on the trip. +

"I did share my experience. I told them (son Yug and daughter Nysa) how Bear made me eat raw fish. Yug was most excited when he got to know that I am shooting with Bear. I don’t know how he knows so much about him. When I told Bear about Yug, he was kind enough to shoot a video. Yug was so excited to see it,” Ajay said.

Shot in the Indian Ocean, the episode features the 52-year-old actor embarking on a survival experience that begins in a sea "dominated by sharks and unfavourable weather" and eventually moves to uninhabited islands. "We plan film shootings, we know what we are going to do, there are rehearsals and then we have retakes. Here, we didn't know what we were going to do, at least I didn't. There were no retakes, you had to take chances .

"It was kind of dangerous, anything could have happened. We were into the wild, into unknown territory. Bear still knew a little bit about it but I was completely unaware of everything. It was scary, it was fun," the actor said.

Bear said shooting for the episode was a challenge for the team as contrary to the perception, an uninhabited island is not always a "paradise".

"They are like natures' fortresses guarded by sharks in the water, big reefs... harsh terrain and harsh climates. Ajay was very much in the deep end of this. I have huge respect for Ajay for putting himself in such a situation. It is an intimidating place to drop into on so many levels. He has a true warrior spirit and a humble heart," he said.

(With PTI inputs)