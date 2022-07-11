Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son Laksh's face, ask fans who he resembles more. Watch

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on April 3, 2022. Now in their YouTube vlog, the two have revealed their baby Laksh's face for the first te. Sharing the video, Bharti asked her fans if Laksh looks like her or like Haarsh. Also Read: Bharti Singh receives diamond earrings from Haarsh Limbachiyaa for her first birthday as mom

In the video, Bharti gives a tour of Laksh's room and says that she is very excited about his face reveal. Later, Haarsh and Bharti reveal his face and cut Laksh's 3-month birthday cake. Bharti says that Laksh will be a ‘mumma's boy’ and that he has a ‘lot of patience’. The video was captioned, “Hai na hamara Gola cuteee. Ab aap batao Gola kispe gaya hai mere pe ya Haarsh pe (Isn't our Gola cute? Now you guys tell us if he looks like me or like Haarsh)?”

One fan commented, “The baby will definitely be happy pill for everyone! Look at him so adorable.” Another one wrote, “The way he was sitting near the cake was so adorable do cute worlds cutest baby ever.” While one wrote, “From bharti acting like a child to playing with her own child just how fast time flies,” another one said, “Krishna Kanhaiya jaisa lag raha hai Laksh (Laksh looks like God Krishna).”

Bharti and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their Laksh in April. On Instagram, Bharti posted a picture from her maternity shoot. In the caption, she revealed, "It's a BOY." Several celebrities shared their wishes for the couple. Among those was filmmaker Karan Johar, who wrote, "Badhai (Congratulations)," followed by heart emojis.

Bharti returned to work less than two weeks after delivering her baby. Bharti and Haarsh are hosts of Colors TV shows, Hunarbaaz (which ended recently) and The Khatra Khatra Show. The comedian was on maternity leave after welcoming her son.

