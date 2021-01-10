IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman slams Rubina, has tears in his eyes announcing eviction
Salman Khan will be seen getting angry at Rubina Dilaik, and later, crying as he announces evictions.(Colors)
Salman Khan will be seen getting angry at Rubina Dilaik, and later, crying as he announces evictions.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman slams Rubina, has tears in his eyes announcing eviction

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan slammed Rubina Dilaik, had tears in his eyes while announcing eviction.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:05 PM IST

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will be an emotional affair. After an entire week of heavy emotional doses for the housemates as their family members visited them, participants will be seen crying. In the promo, even Salman is seen with tears in his eyes as evictions for the week are announced.

The promo video for Sunday’s episode opens with Salman scolding Rubina Dilaik for her statements against Eijaz Khan. “Why did you use the term ‘false narrative'?”, Salman asked her even as Abhinav Shukla intervened to say that it was him, not Rubina who used the words. “Rubina ke better half, ya worse half, aap Rubina ke mouthpiece na banein to behtar hai (Rubina’s better or worse half, it will be better if you do not be her mouthpiece),” an angry Salman told Abhinav.

ALSO WATCH | Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi


The Bollywood star then asked Rubina, “Jab Abhinav kehta ki 'wo humein nikalna chahte hai', to wo unka point of view hai. Lekin jab Eijaz kehte hain ki aap Rakhi ke saath bhed bhao kar rahe ho to wo false narrative hai. Apka point of view, point of view, dusre ka point of view false narrative? (When Abhinav says ‘the makers want to kick us out’, it is his point of view but when Eijaz says that you are discriminating against Rakhi Sawant, it is a false narrative)?”

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

Next, Salman is seen taking up the topic of Nikki Tamboli refusing her duties of household chores. Salman will be even seen entering the house and cleaning and making Rakhi’s bed that Nikki had refused to clean. Nikki and Rakhi watch and apologise while asking him to stop, even as Salman cleans the bed, saying no work is small. “No work is small. Ye same chees picture ya serial me karne ke liye milti to aap log full performance karte isko (You would have done this with full performance if you were asked to do so as part of a movie or TV serial role),” Salman said as he made the bed.


Next, the housemates are seen in a tense atmosphere as Salman gears up to announce the name of the contestant who would be evicted this week. Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are nominated for eliminations this week and they are seen all crying. Even Salman is seen with tears in his eyes as the promo video ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Aly said he wants to leave so Jasmin Bhasin can play her solo game.(Colors)
Aly said he wants to leave so Jasmin Bhasin can play her solo game.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 95: Jasmin’s dad asks her to play solo, Aly wants to leave

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 96: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had a tough time after her parents' visit as they asked her to play solo.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother says Disha Parmar came home after his proposal, confirms marriage is on the cards

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother, Geeta, said that she has already had discussions with his fiancee Disha Parmar and her family, about their marriage. The wedding date will be confirmed once he is out of the show.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
tv

Saif Ali Khan on allowing Tandav shoot inside Pataudi: 'I made an exception'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan's upcoming show Tandav was shot at his palace in Pataudi. While Saif allows film crews to rent the outdoor area, this is the first time that something has been shot inside the palace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan, took part in the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar task.
Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan, took part in the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar task.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Contestants talk of fake narrative woven around them

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:13 PM IST
A new promo of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shows many contestants standing up to talk about how others have spoken wrongly about them to tarnish their image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin claims Rashami slammed Aly because of her, Rashami responds

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Rashami Desai did not name Jasmin Bhasin during her recent visit to Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin evicted? Fans demand her stay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were nominated for the week on Bigg Boss 14. Rumours claim that Jasmin has been voted out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan will be seen getting angry at Rubina Dilaik, and later, crying as he announces evictions.(Colors)
Salman Khan will be seen getting angry at Rubina Dilaik, and later, crying as he announces evictions.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman scolds Rubina, cries while announcing evictions

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan slammed Rubina Dilaik, had tears in his eyes while announcing eviction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly said he wants to leave so Jasmin Bhasin can play her solo game.(Colors)
Aly said he wants to leave so Jasmin Bhasin can play her solo game.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 95: Jasmin’s dad asks her to play solo, Aly wants to leave

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 96: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had a tough time after her parents' visit as they asked her to play solo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drashti Dhami who turns a year older on January 10, has no plans to celebrate her birthday this year.
Drashti Dhami who turns a year older on January 10, has no plans to celebrate her birthday this year.
tv

Will ensure that friends who come to my birthday get a Covid test: Drashti Dhami

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Actor Drashti Dhami admits that she feels scared of stepping out due to the fear of getting Covid and going to a restaurant is not an option right now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant gets emotional as she watches her mom..(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant gets emotional as she watches her mom..(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena, Aamir Ali, Kamya praise Rakhi Sawant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant showered with love and praise from former contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Grover rose to fame for playing multiple female characters on comedy shows.
Sunil Grover rose to fame for playing multiple female characters on comedy shows.
tv

Sunil Grover on saying yes to Tandav: 'They told me I'll wear men's clothes'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Actor Sunil Grover will soon be seen in an important in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming web series, Tandav. Sunil has spoken about what attracted him to the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed.
Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:21 PM IST
A new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows host Salman Khan entering the house and making Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki Tamboli refused to do it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended a wedding in Mumbai.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended a wedding in Mumbai.
tv

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar attend friend's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Gauahar Khan is back from Lucknow after a work trip. She attended a friend's wedding with husband Zaid Darbar and his family in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Karanvir Bohra partied with Kushal Punjabi in Goa.(Instagram)
When Karanvir Bohra partied with Kushal Punjabi in Goa.(Instagram)
tv

Karanvir Bohra remembers friend Kushal Punjabi, shares 10-year-old pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Karanvir Bohra prays for Kushal Punjabi and his family as he shares a decade-old picture with the late actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai will be seen visiting Vikas Gupta in the Bigg Boss house. (Colors)
Rashami Desai will be seen visiting Vikas Gupta in the Bigg Boss house. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Rashami responds to troll alleging Vikas never supported her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Rashami Desai says she met Vikas Gupta for the first time in Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula's wedding in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house in Saturday episode.
Pavitra Punia will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house in Saturday episode.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan proposes to Pavitra Punia as she enters house

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The promo for the upcoming episode showed family members and friends of Bigg Boss 14 contestants entering the house for a short interaction with them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to being in a relationship.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to being in a relationship.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly tells Jasmin ‘I am seeing a different Jasmin for past 3 weeks’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Sweta Kaushal
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:30 AM IST
  • On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, more contestants met their family members - Sonali Phogat met her daughter, Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother and Rubina Dilaik met her sister. Viewers are saw Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin discussing a serious matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP