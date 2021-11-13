Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah slams Tejasswi Prakash for thinking about 'telecast' during chat with Karan Kundrra
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah slams Tejasswi Prakash for thinking about 'telecast' during chat with Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah slammed Tejasswi Prakash for thinking about how her chemistry with Karan Kundrra would be portrayed on the show while the couple was having a heart-to-heart conversation.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15.&nbsp;
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15. 
Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kashmera Shah was disappointed after she heard Tejasswi Prakash talk about how her connection with Karan Kundrra would appear on Bigg Boss 15. In a recent episode of the reality show, Karan and Tejasswi were talking about their relationship.

In a clip, shared by Kashmera Shah as well, Karan Kundrra informs Tejasswi Prakash about his personality traits. Mentioning that he's ‘extremely honest’, he concludes his side of the chat by saying, “Bus tujhe yehi batana tha (I just wanted to tell you this.)”

Reacting to his statements, Tejasswi tells him, “Mujhe koi farak nahi padta ke gharwalo ko tere-mere beech kya hai wo dikhe na dikhe, mujhe koi farak nahi padta agar telecast mein humari chemistry establish ho na ho. Mere dil mein jo tere liye hai na, wo sirf tujhe feel hona chahiye (I don't care if the housemates see our bond, I don't care if our chemistry is visible in the show's telecast, all I care is you feeling what I feel for you).”

Kashmera took to Twitter to react to the moment. “Was believing everything that #KaranKundrra said and was totally feeling #TejasswiPrakash till she spoke about how their love would be shown in the telecast. When one is in love how can your mind think about a telecast? I thought #lovewasblind #bb15 @ColorsTV @VootSelect.”

Also read: Akasa Singh evicted from Bigg Boss 15, says she'll get her 'revenge' on Pratik Sehajpal for slapping her

Karan and Tejasswi, much like Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, met in the Bigg Boss house and have been coming close. Last month, during an episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan told Akasa Singh that he has a crush on Tejasswi.

“You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash) hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she has a humorous nature) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she is very cute and a good girl),” he said on the show. On a few occasions, Tejasswi and Karan have also been seen comforting each other inside the house.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karan kundrra karan kundra bigg boss 15 kashmera shah + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out