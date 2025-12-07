Bigg Boss 19 winner: Gaurav Khanna beats Farrhana Bhatt to lift the trophy of Salman Khan's show, takes home 50 lakhs

After more than three months of drama, alliances, heartbreaks and entertainment, Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. The grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan, saw nail-biting moments as Gaurav and Farrhana Bhatt stood on stage waiting for the life-changing announcement. The actor takes home ₹50 lakhs as prize money. Gaurav Khanna beats Farrhana Bhatt to win Salman Khan's show.

Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19

On Sunday, Gaurav Khanna added another feather in his cap as he won another reality show after Celebrity MasterChef. The actor beat Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik to emerge as the winner of the show. When Salman Khan finally revealed the name, the audience erupted. Gaurav, known for his poised nature and never-ending composure, looked stunned as confetti rained around him.

Farrhana ended up as the first runner-up and Pranit More as the second. Apart from this, Gaurav also has another reason to celebrate, and that is Salman Khan's promise to work with him soon. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season, Salman Khan praised Gaurav's calm and composed nature, revealing that he's soon going to work with him. He said, "His personality will be greatly appreciated. More than that, his family, friends and wife will have tremendous respect for him. He will be a delight to work with. I myself will be working with Gaurav very soon.”

About Gaurav Khanna's journey in Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav’s journey wasn’t the loudest, but it was quietly steady. He kept a low profile for most of the season, rarely involving himself in fights or controversies. This approach led many to underestimate him in the beginning. But as the show progressed, his thoughtful gameplay, balanced personality and dignified reactions began to win hearts. In the last month, especially, he opened up more, expressed his opinions strongly and made his mark in tasks – proving that one doesn’t need to be loud to be impactful. Bigg Boss 19 may be over, but Gaurav Khanna’s win proves one thing: sometimes, dignity wins over drama.