Salman Khan cries remembering Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 grand finale; hails Sunny Deol, Bobby for dignified farewell

On November 24, Bollywood lost its He-Man, one of its most successful and beloved actors, Dharmendra. The veteran star had made several appearances on Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. Today, during the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Salman grew emotional as he remembered Dharmendra and praised Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for holding a dignified funeral and prayer meet. Salman Khan breaks down into tears remembering Dharmendra.

Salman Khan gets emotional remembering Dharmendra

Salman played a clip recalling Dharmendra’s moments on the Bigg Boss set. After the video ended, he was visibly fighting back tears as he said, “We lost the He-Man. We lost the most amazing man. I don't think there is anyone better than Dharmji. The way he lived life was king-size. He gave us Sunny, Bobby and Esha. Since the day he joined the industry, he only wanted to work. He did so many roles. My career graph… I have only followed Dharmji. He came with an innocent face and a He-Man’s body. That charm stayed with him till the end. Love you, Dharmji. Will always miss you.”

He added that this was the first time he had seen fans showering such immense love on Dharmendra on social media. Salman then broke down as he said, “The main thing is… he died on 24 November, that’s my father’s birthday, and tomorrow is his birthday, as well as my mum’s. If I’m feeling like this, imagine what Sunny and his family must be going through. There were two funerals conducted with utmost dignity: Sooraj Barjatya’s mother’s and Dharmji’s. They held his prayer meet with so much grace and honour. Everyone was crying, but there was a decorum — a celebration of life. Hats off to Bobby and Sunny. Every funeral and prayer meeting should be conducted this beautifully.”

Dharmendra’s death

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital in November this year, and by November 10, rumours of his death began circulating on social media. However, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol dismissed the rumours and confirmed he was recovering. The family later brought him home. Sadly, on November 24, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, mourned his death and attended his funeral. He is survived by his six children and his two wives, Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur.