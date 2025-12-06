Dharmendra asked Anil Sharma to write a powerful role for his comeback in their last meeting: ‘Camera meri mehbooba hai’

Bollywood filmmaker Anil Sharma has directed the late veteran actor Dharmendra in several films, including Hukumat, Apne and more. In a recent conversation with Hussain Zaid on his YouTube channel, Anil recalled his last meeting with Dharmendra and revealed that the legendary actor had urged him to write a powerful role for him. Filmmaker Anil Sharma talked about his last meeting with Dharmendra.

Anil Sharma on his last meeting with Dharmendra

Anil heaped praise on Dharmendra for being a humble person and said that even an icon like him never realised how big a hero he truly was. He shared how social media has been talking only about Dharmendra since his death, and revealed that he and his team sit together and watch Dharmendra’s films to smile, laugh and enjoy the action. He added that even people in Pakistan have been watching Dharmendra’s films and songs, and that he received calls from across the world when the actor was unwell.

The filmmaker then went on to share details of his final meeting with Dharmendra. He said he had gone to meet Bobby Deol at their home in September, where he met the late actor. Dharmendra showered him with love and blessings.

Anil added that Dharmendra asked him about the progress on Apne and said, “He told me, ‘Yaar Anil beta, mere liye ek bahut kamaal ka role likh. Mujhe kuch karna hai abhi. Camera meri mehbooba hai, woh mujhe bula rahi hai. Mujhe jaana hai uske paas. Kuch kar abhi. Koi achha role likh.’ (Write an amazing role for me. I still want to work. The camera is my beloved, it is calling me. I want to be in front of it. Write a good role for me).”

Anil continued, “Dharmendra ji told me this three times. I promised him that I would write a role for him. I didn’t know that he would pass away just a few months later. This was my last meeting with him. I thought: he’s about to turn 90, and look at his zeal. He still loved cinema so much — it was never business for him; it was his passion.”

Dharmendra and Anil Sharma worked together on films such as Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Farishtay, Tahalka, and Apne, most of which emerged as box office successes. The filmmaker has also worked with his sons — Sunny Deol in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Gadar 2, and with Bobby Deol in Singh Saab The Great.

About Dharmendra’s death

In November, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to deteriorating health. On November 10, rumours about his death surfaced, but his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol dismissed them. He was taken home to recover, but on November 24, the veteran actor passed away at his family residence in Juhu at the age of 89. Bollywood stars including Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others mourned his demise. Dharmendra is survived by his wives Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur, and six children including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol.