Anil Sharma reveals emotional details of Dharmendra’s final moments: ‘He would open his eyes and move his hands'

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, a longtime collaborator and close family friend of the Deols, has opened up about Dharmendra’s final days, recalling that the legendary actor appeared to be on the road to recovery after being discharged from the hospital. Anil shared that when he visited Dharmendra at home, the veteran star was responsive and gave everyone hope. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, leaving a legacy in Indian cinema.(REUTERS)

Anil Sharma talks about Dharmendra's last moments

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Anil said, “I went to his home. He had recovered. He would open his eyes and even move his hands. He was recovering, and doctors were saying that Dharamji bahut strong aadmi hai. (Doctors said he is a very strong man)”

He added that even the medical team believed Dharmendra would bounce back, “Doctors assured us he would recover, and even in the hospital, it looked like he would. But age shows its signs, and you can’t fight that. Everyone was hopeful, and we all thought we would celebrate his birthday on 8 December.” Dharmendra would have turned 90 next month.

Anil and Dharmendra's collaborations

Anil shared a long creative journey with the star, first directing him in Hukumat (1987). The two later worked together on Elaan-E-Jung, Farishtay, and Tahalka. The filmmaker also helmed many of Sunny Deol’s biggest films, including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Singh Saab the Great, and Gadar 2. In 2004, he directed Bobby Deol in Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, and in 2007, he brought together all three Deols. Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby, in the family drama Apne.

About Dharmendra's death

The passing of legendary actor Dharmendra on 24 November has left the Indian film industry and millions of fans worldwide in profound grief. The 89-year-old icon, affectionately known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood,' had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after reportedly experiencing breathlessness.

Although he was discharged on 12 November following treatment and showed signs of improvement at home, his condition deteriorated unexpectedly in the days that followed. Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on 8 December, spent his final moments surrounded by family.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra evolved from the charming romantic hero of the 1960s to one of Bollywood’s most beloved and enduring stars. He is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, as well as his extended family.