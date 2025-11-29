PT Usha recalls when Dharmendra sent her 50,000 in 1986 after her Asian Games victories: 'We couldn't meet personally'

Bollywood icon Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. The actor who was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week was recuperating at home before his passing. Tributes and condolences from several stars followed quickly, as many called his death the ‘end of an era.’ PT Usha mourned the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra in a heartfelt post.

PT Usha, the retired field athlete who is now a sports administrator and parliamentarian, remembered the kind gesture shown by the late actor back in the 1980s, when she had won several medals at the Asian Games.

What PT Usha said about Dharmendra

PT Usha shared a picture of Dharmendra on her X account, and shared in the caption, “In 1986, after winning 4🥇 & 1 🥈at the Asian Games, Dharmendra ji sent me Rs. 50,000/- cash prize for my achievement. We couldn't meet personally due to our busy schedules but sometimes love & affection are enough to keep the hearts connected even 1000 miles apart. RIP.”

More details

PT Usha set records with her performance at the 1986 Asian Games, Seoul. She struck golds in the 200m, 400m and 4X400m relay, with new game records. She also settled for the 100m silver, having lost to arch rival Lydia de Vega. She has won the Arjuna Award (1983), the Padma Shri (1985) and was named Sportsperson of the Century as well as Sportswoman of the Millennium by the Indian Olympic Association.

Several sportspersons have paid tribute to Dharmendra after the news of his demise surfaced. From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, many remembered him as an icon in Indian cinema. In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others. He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda.