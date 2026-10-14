Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull evicted after physical fight with Gullu? Here's what we know

This Weekend Ka Vaar saw two new wildcards, Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull, enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. Just two days later, drama has already erupted, with Nakul getting into a physical altercation with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, triggering chaos inside the house. Nakul’s fate on the show remains uncertain for now.

Physical fight between Gullu and Nakul Dhull

Nakul Dhull and Gullu get into a physical fight in Bigg Boss 20.

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In the latest episode, after the nomination task ended, Nakul Dhull confronted Qazi Touqeer for allegedly talking about ScoutOP behind his back and claiming that he had spat in ScoutOP’s ear. Nakul called ScoutOP over and confronted Qazi in front of him. However, the argument soon turned physical. Qazi defended himself, saying the comment had been made in jest, and asked Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, to make Nakul understand. His remark further enraged Nakul, who charged at Gullu and pushed him. Gullu retaliated, and during the scuffle, Nakul tore the sweater Gullu was wearing. The other housemates rushed in to separate them.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahhi Vij, visibly upset and angry over Nakul’s behaviour, was seen shouting at him for getting physical with Gullu. Despite the housemates’ repeated attempts to calm him down, Nakul continued to charge at Gullu, seemingly eager to resume the fight. Several women in the house also condemned the violence, saying they no longer felt safe with Nakul around. Mahhi even demanded his eviction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahhi Vij, visibly upset and angry over Nakul’s behaviour, was seen shouting at him for getting physical with Gullu. Despite the housemates’ repeated attempts to calm him down, Nakul continued to charge at Gullu, seemingly eager to resume the fight. Several women in the house also condemned the violence, saying they no longer felt safe with Nakul around. Mahhi even demanded his eviction. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Bigg Boss summoning all the contestants to the living room and reprimanding them over the incident. Bigg Boss described the physical altercation as a ‘major’ violation of the show’s rules, leaving Nakul’s fate in the house uncertain.

While Nakul’s fate remains uncertain, X accounts such as BB Tak claimed that he had been evicted from the house. The post read, "BREAKING: BIG FIGHT ERUPTS between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house LAST NIGHT, which reportedly escalated into PHYSICAL VIOLENCE! Nakul Dhull has been EVICTED from the BB20 house following the physical altercation!"

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Gullu’s team reacts to physical altercation

Gullu’s team also criticised the incident in a post on Instagram, alleging that the confrontation was a ‘planned attack’. The team wrote, "This is so unfair How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason? He literally came from outside with a plan to fight with Gullu, got physical with him, and did exactly what he came for. And yes, we have every reason to question whether this was planned. We want answers about how the news of a physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday. How could such specific information about an incident be out a day before it even happened? Because, at that point, the incident hadn't even taken place in real time."

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Gullu’s team also demanded Nakul’s eviction, writing, "Secondly, unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone's personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable. Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others. Gullu did not enter the show to be treated like this, where someone could allegedly come in with a plan to target him and get physical with him. This kind of behaviour should have serious consequences. We demand answers and justice for Gullu. EVICT THIS GOON ASAP."

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, this year’s season has a new theme, ‘Tathas-Two’, which gives contestants a second chance at survival inside the house. Contestants such as Aman Gandhi, Mary Kom, Yung DSA, ScoutOP and Aasif Khan have already lost one of their lives. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.