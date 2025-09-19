Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey undergoes surgeries after accidentally slicing nerves: 'Body could’ve been paralysed'

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Vishal Pandey has narrowly escaped a near-fatal accident while shooting, leaving fans concerned. Vishal revealed on Instagram that he accidentally cut his nerves with glass during a shoot, which led to two surgeries. Despite this, he assured his followers that the setback will not deter him from his career. Vishal Pandey shares pictures from hospital after being injured during shoot.

Vishal Pandey escapes a near-fatal accident

On Friday, Vishal shared photos and videos from a hospital bed, his arm visibly injured, and wrote, “Accidents have a way of shaking you up. While shooting, I accidentally cut my nerves with glass, something I never imagined could happen while doing the one thing I love the most: acting. Two operations later, I’m here, paused, forced to put everything on hold. For someone chasing his dream physique (nazar is real), his dream career, this feels like one of the darkest days.”

Vishal recalled how close the incident came to turning into a tragedy, “The doctor told me something that still gives me chills – my artery that goes straight to the heart was saved by just a few minor inches. If not, half my body could’ve been paralysed. He said it was nothing but a blessing that saved me. And I can only think of the blessings I receive every day from my family, my friends, and of course all of you.”

Despite the ordeal, Vishal signed off on a hopeful note, “And yet… you’ll still see me smiling in these pictures. Why? Because once I’m back to full strength, nothing and no one will be able to stop me. Even in this condition I won’t pause. This little setback won’t define me, it’ll fuel me. Like they say, the sun always rises again. And so will I.”

Soon after, fans and industry friends flooded the comments section with well wishes. Influencer and close friend Sameeksha Sud wrote: “Ohhh shit… take care yaara…” while a fan added, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Take care and heal well. Hope to see you back to your awesome self soon.” Another commented, “Vishal, please take care of your health and get well soon.”

About Vishal Pandey

Vishal Pandey first rose to fame through his comic skits and dance videos on TikTok and Instagram Reels. He later appeared in several music videos before gaining nationwide recognition as a contestant on Anil Kapoor’s Bigg Boss OTT 3. Recently, Vishal marked his Cannes Film Festival debut with his first international film Far Away From Home. The film’s poster was unveiled at Cannes and it is produced by Vinay Bhardwaj and Rohit Kumar, with direction by Mujeeb Ul Hassan.