Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Makbul hospitalised, battles ‘grave condition’ weeks after opening up on liver disease

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul, who suffers from an immunity disorder, has been hospitalised. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dr Aashna Kanchwala updated Sana's fans about her health. Sana is yet to share any updates about herself. (Also Read | Sana Makbul opens up on battling hepatitis when her career was taking off, says she lost work) Sana Makbul has been suffering from health issues for quite some time.

Sana Makbul hospitalised on Eid

Aashna shared a photo of Sana Makbul sitting on a hospital bed and looking at her hands. She was seen on IV drips. Aashna wrote, “My strongest Diva (red heart and nazar amulet emoji). I’m so proud of you, for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition.”

She also wrote, "Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger… Allah is with you (prayer hands and emotional face emojis). And I am always standing by you. Get well soon (bandaged heart emoji), my love @divasana." The post came just on the heels of Sana sharing a picture of herself on Eid. Dressed in a red lehenga, she smiled in the candid photo. She captioned the post, “Eid Ul Adha Mubarak.”

Dr Aashna Kanchwala updated Sana's fans about her health.

When Sana opened up about her health

Earlier in March, Sana spoke with Bharti Singh on her podcast about her liver disease and an immunity disorder. Sana shared that she's been dealing with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition wherein her body cells attack her liver, since 2020. She's been on medication for it.

She said, “I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms... in this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver.”

In 2023, Sana on Instagram posted a video and spoke about her health. "It's said that when everything is going well, then something happens. I think with me also that happened when my career was taking off and I had to take a pause. I was working non stop but I had to take a seat back and focus on my health. I was deteriorating not physically but internally I was. And I think for the last one and a half years I have been doing that. I have been just focusing on me, myself and my health mentally, emotionally, physically drained,” she had said.

More about Sana

Sana was one of the contestants in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. She is best known for her role of Dr Aliya Sanyal in Vish. Sana made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya.