Boxing legend Mike Tyson in talks to enter Bigg Boss 19 as wild card contestant: Report

As Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, gears up for its premiere, it's poised to follow its signature formula, injecting star power with international guests. A recent report claims that the makers are in advanced talks with former heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card guest. Mike Tyson's potential stint in Bigg Boss 19 could last a week in October.

Mike Tyson to enter Bigg Boss as wild card?

According to a report from Bombay Times, negotiations over Tyson’s appearance and his fee remain ongoing. If all goes as planned, Tyson could make a dramatic entry around October, with a guest stint lasting approximately a week to ten days.

“We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised,” the report quoted the source as saying.

The show’s creative team believes an iconic international figure like Tyson can boost appeal and recapture the wide-eyed excitement that global stars once brought to the series. “We haven’t had international celebrities in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during its earlier seasons,” the source told the publication.

History of international stars in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss has a rich history of featuring international faces, some brief, some memorable, all bringing a fresh flavour to the drama. Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch icon, made a glamorous three-day appearance that sparked major buzz in season 4.

Sunny Leone, the former adult film star, made waves with her crossover into mainstream Bollywood after her stint on the show in season 5.

Nora Fatehi, Elli AvrRam, Sofia Hayat, Natasa Stankovic, Jason Shah, Claudia Ciesla, Veena Malik, Mandana Karimi, Abdu Rozik and K-pop singer Aoora, these diverse stars brought glamour and controversies to the Bigg Boss universe across various seasons.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 will take place on Sunday, 24 August, at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10.30 PM on Colours TV. It will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.