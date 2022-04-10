Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star in Better Call Saul final season

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will guest star in the final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul. As per Variety, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould announced the news at PaleyFest LA, though he was tight-lipped on exactly when Bryan Cranston and Aaron will show up or in what capacity. (Also Read | Aaron Paul exclusive interview: El Camino star talks about the diner scene, teases more Breaking Bad stories)

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Peter said. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

"If you can believe it, there's more," star Bob Odenkirk teased, but Peter cut him off before he said too much. Peter recently attended the Better Call Saul premiere and told Variety, "These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven't seen before, that's for sure."

Co-creator Vince Gilligan said, "It would be a damn shame if the show ended without (Bryan and Aaron Paul) appearing, would it not?"

Bob added, "I personally feel that the two shows -- Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul -- are entwined even more than ever in the final season. And I think that's surprising and cool, and it's gonna make you want to watch Breaking Bad again."

Better Call Saul stars Rhea Seehorn and Giancarlo Esposito directed the fourth and sixth episodes of this season, respectively.

Many other characters from Breaking Bad have made their way into Better Call Saul throughout its first five seasons, including Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), Don Eladio (Luis Politti), and the Salamanca twins (Luis and Daniel Moncada). Even Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) made cameos.

Peter and Bob were joined by Better Call Saul cast members Seehorn, Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton at PaleyFest LA, which started on April 2 and runs until April 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.