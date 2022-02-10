Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chahatt Khanna on dearth of good work: Female actors suffer professionally after marriage
tv

Chahatt Khanna on dearth of good work: Female actors suffer professionally after marriage

The actor talks about married and divorced women being stereotyped and adds that she is still chasing good work across television, films and web
Chahatt Khanna (Photo: Facebook)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

About a year back, actor Chahatt Khanna, a single mother two daughters, Zohar and Amaira, took to social media to ask for work. While she has bagged a handful of music videos in the recent past, the post hasn’t translated to meaningful work for her.

Talking to us, she says, “It hasn’t got me the kind of work I was looking for; I’m still looking. I don’t mind doing any kind of good work, be it on any platforms - television, films or the web.”

Khanna, who has been through two divorces in the past, believes that has also got to do with the dearth of work since entertainment business is prone to judging and stereotyping actors. “Female actors have to suffer professionally after marriage and motherhood. And being a divorcee adds another layer. It does bother me at sometimes. Things are changing now but we’ve a long way to go,” she says.

But what angers the Qubool Hai and Prassthanam (2019) actor are the labels that often come a woman’s way. “It’s strange that a woman with children is called a lady but if there’s someone elder to you but doesn’t have children, she will be referred to as a girl. That irritates me a lot. That’s also reflected on the work coming your way,” she rues.

RELATED STORIES

The actor, whose first marriage was at the age of 20, agrees that bringing up two growing daughters is no cakewalk. And she often wonders why she married so early. “The pressure of bringing my daughters up on my own is still there and that will always be there. But whatever happens, happens for the best, I think. I try to look at the positive side… if I didn’t get married, I wouldn’t have had Zohar and Amaira with me,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP