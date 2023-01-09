Charu Asopa: I want to be cordial with Rajeev for Ziana

Charu Asopa has embarked on a new journey, one that revolves solely around Ziana, her one-year-old daughter. “Ziana ke liye I want to work very hard, earn a lot of money and give her a wonderful life,” the actor, who recently parted ways with her model-husband Rajeev Sen, tells us.

While she and Sen are no longer a couple, the two were recently spotted together at his cousin’s wedding. Bring this up and Asopa says she wants to maintain a cordial relationship. “When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun,” she says.

Asopa, 34, shares that one of the first things that came to her mind after the split was how to manage expenses. “When I moved out of Rajeev’s house, I had several doubts. But, I convinced myself that I will do it for my daughter as I want to raise her in a healthy environment... Even after shifting, things were not easy as I had a whole lot of expenses to bear including the house. rent. And to manage that, mujhe sabse pehle kaam dhoondna tha. Otherwise me ghar hi nahi chala paat,” says the actor, who plays the lead role in an ongoing TV show.

Before bagging the show, Asopa was focussing on making videos for her social media channels. “While doing that, I was simultaneously giving auditions for several projects. And after all the struggle, I finally got this show. I have hope that God will make everything alright. After all, umeed par duniya qayam hai,” she says and continues, “Today, I am living with people I love. I get to see Ziana’s face when I go to sleep and wake up. For me, that’s the most beautiful thing. I do not want to see a day when I won’t be able to fulfil Ziana’s needs. Mene ek bahut badi zimmedari uthaai hai. Isliye ek darr hai ki kabhi aisa na ho ki me fail hojaaun.” That’s why, Asopa takes care of even the minutest things, like doing budgeting every night.

Raising a child while working is indeed tough. Asopa says she takes Ziana with her when she knows it’s going to be a long day. “When there are two or three scenes, I prefer to leave her at home so that her routine does not get disturbed. On days when I have to shoot for several hours, I take her with me. I have to say, people on set make everything so easy for me. Throughout the day, they take care of her while I shoot,” she shares.

Asopa and Sen have parted ways and after the completion of six month period (asked by family court), the two will be officially divorced in June. Ziana will continue to stay with Asopa.