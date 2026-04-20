Dipika Kakar says she could not stop crying during her MRI scan; Shoaib Ibrahim reveals the test results

Dipika and Shoaib admitted that they have been really busy for the last week, so they haven't really had so much time with their son, Ruhaan. Shoaib also gifted Dipika a pair of sunglasses for successfully getting the MRI done.

Dipika and Shoaib informed viewers that they are both back from doing the monthly MRI scan, which the doctor has advised to be regulated properly. Shoaib shared that this was the first time that she completed it at one go and hopefully it goes well. Dipika shared, “Ghabra rahi thi main… Main royi bhi; machine mein jaaney se pehle bhi royi, aur machine mein bhi royi. Kabhi kabhi rona bohot help karta hain kyuki aapki anxiety nikal jaati hain. Mere liye toh bohot help karti hain (I was worried. I cried before entering the machine, while entering it. Crying really helps in taking out the anxiety). I think you come out stronger, so for me it works.”

Actor Dipika Kakar has been open about battling a health setback months after her liver cancer treatment. She and her husband, and actor Shoaib Ibrahim , share details about their daily life and more on their YouTube channels. In the new video shared on Shoaib's channel, Dipika revealed that she went for the MRI scan, which happens every month, but she could not stop getting emotional during the process.

Later, Shoaib shared that the test results have arrived, and both Dipika and him talked in detail about it. Shoaib said, “MRI mein do chote-chote dots nikle hain iskey (Two small dots have appeared in the MRI).” Dipika said that the two dots are really small, and the doctor said that taking action now will not be sensible. But they have to repeat the scan after a month to check again. “Close scans karne hain, taaki aur agar dobara aata hain toh immediately treat kar diya jaaye (We need to continue the close scans so that we can treat it).” Shoaib also shared that Dipika is going to start immunotherapy from this week onwards.

Dipika’s health struggle Dipika Kakar faced a health scare and underwent surgery for a stomach cyst on 23 February. Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.

Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Both she and Shoaib regularly post updates on their respective vlogs, keeping fans closely connected and informed.

Dipika is best known for her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The show aired for six years, making her a household name. She later went on to feature in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8 and Bigg Boss 12, which she won. She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef but had to exit the show due to health complications.