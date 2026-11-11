Divyanka Tripathi clicked happy pictures with Vivek Dahiya to celebrate his birthday hours before apartment building fire

Actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently had to evacuate their Mumbai apartment with their twins after a fire broke out in their building. The incident occurred a day before Diwali and Vivek’s birthday, leaving their security guard Dhanpat dead due to smoke inhalation. On Wednesday, Divyanka posted a photoshoot with Vivek taken hours before the fire, stating that little did they expect the turn of events the day took.

Divyanka Tripathi’s belated birthday wish for Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya did a happy photoshoot hours before his birthday and the fire.

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Divya posted pictures of herself smiling widely on her Instagram as Vivek climbed trees and goofed around. She wrote, “These pictures are from November 7th, just a day before Viv’s birthday (& Diwali). Little did we know that the night would take an unexpected turn with a fire breaking out in our building after shoot. And just like that, November 8th, his birthday, turned out rather differently than we’d imagined! My birthday shout-out got delayed, but the love certainly hasn’t.”

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{{^usCountry}} Writing how different they are as people, she added, “Coming back to these pictures… just look at us! Me, perfectly content sitting under a tree, soaking in the moment. And him? Hanging upside down, swinging, climbing… finding adventure in absolutely everything! We really are Yin and Yang. I’m the calm to his chaos, and he’s the mischief to my peace. He makes sure life never gets too predictable, and I make sure we occasionally have our feet on the ground. (Well, at least one of us does!)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Writing how different they are as people, she added, “Coming back to these pictures… just look at us! Me, perfectly content sitting under a tree, soaking in the moment. And him? Hanging upside down, swinging, climbing… finding adventure in absolutely everything! We really are Yin and Yang. I’m the calm to his chaos, and he’s the mischief to my peace. He makes sure life never gets too predictable, and I make sure we occasionally have our feet on the ground. (Well, at least one of us does!)” {{/usCountry}}

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Divyanka ended her note for Vivek with, “Happy belated birthday, my Viv! May you never lose that mischievous little boy in you. And may I always be around to watch your antics, laugh at them, and occasionally roll my eyes at you! Love you, my favourite adventure!”

The fire at Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s apartment

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On Tuesday, Divyanka revealed that they had to evacuate their building due to a fire. Posting a video of their guard Dhanpat welcoming her home after the couple was blessed with twins, she wrote, “When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building. We had imagined the years ahead… him watching our boys grow, the children playing with their Dhanpat Uncle, and countless little moments we unknowingly took for granted. We never imagined those moments would remain only dreams.”

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Divyanka and Vivek married in 2018 after meeting on the sets of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their twin baby boys were born in March this year. The couple are currently contestants on Dhammal with Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.