Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya escape apartment fire with twins, mourn building guard who died of suffocation

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are mourning the death of their building's security guard, whom they fondly called ‘Dhanpat uncle’. In a joint Instagram post, they shared that a fire broke out at their apartment building on Saturday, a day before Diwali. The couple revealed that while they managed to escape safely with their family members and kids, their building's guard lost his life. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya mourn building guard who died of suffocation.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a fire broke out in a 17th-floor apartment at Runwal Tower in Andheri West on Saturday night, claiming the life of a 56-year-old liftman who died of smoke suffocation. The deceased was identified as Dhanpat Mahatu. He was found unconscious in the lift lobby and was declared dead at Cooper Hospital at around 2 am on Sunday.

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who blessed her twins On Tuesday, the couple shared an emotional note on Instagram, recalling how Dhanpat was among the first people to welcome and bless their twin boys when they brought them home after their birth. Sharing an old video of the guard blessing their babies as they entered the building for the first time, they spoke about the special place he held in their lives.

"Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away. 💔 When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building. We had imagined the years ahead… him watching our boys grow, the children playing with their Dhanpat Uncle, and countless little moments we unknowingly took for granted. We never imagined those moments would remain only dreams," the caption read.

Divyanka Tripathi on evacuating building after fire In the post, the couple also shared visuals from their apartment's window showing flames coming out of another apartment. The actors revealed that they had plans to step out that evening, but their departure kept getting delayed. They were at home when the incident occurred, which allowed them to spot the danger in time and evacuate with their babies, family members and staff.

"For a while, we thought we had escaped with only a frightening memory and material damage. Until we heard about Dhanpat Uncle. Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true," they added.

The actors also shared that electricity was gradually restored as Diwali arrived, while the gas supply and lifts were reinstated the following day after safety checks. However, they said normalcy did not return for the residents, as the fire had left a deep emotional impact on them.