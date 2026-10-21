Ektaa Kapoor bids emotional goodbye to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 450 episodes, Smriti Irani calls it a roller coaster of emotions

Last year, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor revived her iconic 2000 show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, bringing a wave of nostalgia for fans. The reboot concluded on October 20 after completing 450 episodes. Now, Ektaa and Smriti Irani have penned emotional farewell messages for the show, reflecting on its legacy and the love it has received over the years.

Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani pen emotional farewell as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 ends

Ektaa Kapoor pens emotional farewell for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

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On Tuesday, Ektaa took to Instagram to share a video featuring moments from the first and second seasons of the show. Alongside it, she penned a heartfelt farewell note, which read, "Last ep of Kyuki today! Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever. It's made me who I am. It's time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps. Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again."

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Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi Virani in the series, also responded to Ektaa's post. Calling the show an emotion and a journey spanning 26 years, the actor expressed gratitude for the love it has received over the years. She commented, “an emotion, a journey of 26 years … till we meet again #grateful for the love.”

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{{^usCountry}} Smriti also shared a separate post on Instagram bidding farewell to the show. Reflecting on the experience, she described it as an emotional roller coaster and looked back on the memories, stories and new beginnings that had shaped the journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smriti also shared a separate post on Instagram bidding farewell to the show. Reflecting on the experience, she described it as an emotional roller coaster and looked back on the memories, stories and new beginnings that had shaped the journey. {{/usCountry}}

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She wrote, "It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life. The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn. And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again...हम है राही प्यार के फिर मिलेंगे चलते चलते"

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is the sequel to Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which originally aired from 2000 to 2008. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show premiered on Star Plus and JioHotstar on July 29, 2025, marking Smriti Irani’s return to television as Tulsi Virani after nearly 17 years. Amar Upadhyay also reprised his popular role as Mihir Virani.

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The second season revisits the Virani family and explores Tulsi and Mihir’s relationship, family conflicts, generational differences and the challenges faced by their children. Actors Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan returned as Karan and Nandini, while Shakti Anand reprised his role as Hemant Virani.