‘Wearing a tika is a problem’: Ektaa Kapoor calls out ‘Hinduphobia’ in entertainment industry, recalls being mocked for her faith
Ektaa Kapoor recalls being mocked for wearing a tika and dhaaga, questions why Hindu folklore and mythology face resistance in Bollywood.
Ektaa Kapoor says wearing her faith openly has often invited judgement. The producer recently spoke about being mocked for wearing a tika and dhaaga, with people questioning her appearance and calling her a “freak” and a “tantrik”. In a conversation on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, she described what she sees as “Hinduphobia” in Bollywood and questioned why stories rooted in Hindu folklore and mythology are not always welcomed as readily as other forms of fantasy.
Her remarks come after the release of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, which she produced, takes inspiration from Bihari folklore.
Ektaa Kapoor says Bollywood needs to embrace Indian folklore
Talking about the film's reception, Ektaa said its connection to folklore mattered as much as the numbers it had earned. She also questioned why audiences and the industry seemed more comfortable with some kinds of fantasy than with stories drawn from Hindu traditions.
She said, “Numbers are great for the film (The Vvaan). What is really important is it deals with folklore. I'm just gonna say it on camera, Hinduphobia, and we have so much of phobia with what do we call... We're okay with animated animation, but we're not okay with discussing folklore and mythology. So I'm so okay with bringing it all out and having people accept it. There's so much more acceptance now.”
‘Why are you dressed like a freak?’
Ektaa recalled being judged for wearing religious symbols, particularly a tika and dhaaga, and said something as ordinary as expressing her faith could become a talking point.
Remembering one such incident, she said someone had asked her, "Why are you dressed like a freak?" she was taken aback by the comment and questioned why her choice of religious attire was being treated as something strange. “Wearing a tika and wearing a dhaaga is dressed like a freak, my darling? I can't even tell you. Wearing a tika and wearing your religion on your sleeve is such a problem” she responded. During the conversation, Ranveer also brought up how Ektaa had been labelled a "tantrik".
Ektaa produced The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest combines fantasy and supernatural elements with folklore from Bihar. Its story takes inspiration from the beliefs surrounding the Maa Van Devi Temple in Bihta, around 35 kilometres from Patna.
The film hit the screens on September 25, opening at ₹8 crore net in India. So far, the film has collected ₹69.36 crore net domestically and ₹90.01 crore worldwide.
Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming slate
The producer has several projects lined up across films, digital entertainment and reality television. She recently announced that Balaji Telefilms is partnering with YouTube to create five original shows spanning 200 episodes. The upcoming slate includes Haq Se Season 2, Phir Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 4.
Ektaa also confirmed that The Dirty Picture 2 was in development. She is also producing a TV show for Star Plus which will be led by Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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