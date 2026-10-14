‘Wearing a tika is a problem’: Ektaa Kapoor calls out ‘Hinduphobia’ in entertainment industry, recalls being mocked for her faith

Ektaa Kapoor says wearing her faith openly has often invited judgement. The producer recently spoke about being mocked for wearing a tika and dhaaga, with people questioning her appearance and calling her a “freak” and a “tantrik”. In a conversation on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, she described what she sees as “Hinduphobia” in Bollywood and questioned why stories rooted in Hindu folklore and mythology are not always welcomed as readily as other forms of fantasy. 11. ‘Why is it shocking?’ Ektaa Kapoor recalls judgement over her faith, calls for greater acceptance of Hindu folklore.

Her remarks come after the release of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, which she produced, takes inspiration from Bihari folklore.

Ektaa Kapoor says Bollywood needs to embrace Indian folklore Talking about the film's reception, Ektaa said its connection to folklore mattered as much as the numbers it had earned. She also questioned why audiences and the industry seemed more comfortable with some kinds of fantasy than with stories drawn from Hindu traditions.

She said, “Numbers are great for the film (The Vvaan). What is really important is it deals with folklore. I'm just gonna say it on camera, Hinduphobia, and we have so much of phobia with what do we call... We're okay with animated animation, but we're not okay with discussing folklore and mythology. So I'm so okay with bringing it all out and having people accept it. There's so much more acceptance now.”