Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna looks 'divine, better than Ranbir Kapoor' as Lord Rama at Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsav, say fans. Watch

Held at Bhavana Estate in Agra, the event featured a grand stage depicting the Ramayan. Gaurav played Lord Rama for the first time, with Vindu Dara Singh essaying the role of Lord Hanuman. As Gaurav walked through the crowd towards the stage, fans were surprised by his “divine” transformation. They cheered and hooted for him as he performed on stage. After the event, the actor revealed that he had brought his parents along to watch the play. It was the first time they had watched him perform live. Gaurav's parents said they loved his performance as Lord Rama.

Television actor Gaurav Khanna began his stint with reality shows after exiting the popular show Anupamaa . He went on to win Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef. Now, the actor's latest avatar as Lord Rama at Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026 has left fans in awe.

Internet users shared similar sentiments. Clips of Gaurav as Lord Rama quickly surfaced online, with fans praising his portrayal. One comment read, “Why is Ranbir Kapoor Lord Rama in Ramayana, Gaurav is much better.” Another commented, “He looks so divine as Lord Rama.” One fan wrote, “goosebumps. Gaurav Khanna ji, you look absolutely beautiful and divine as Lord Ram. You have won everyone’s hearts with your remarkable acting, grace and simplicity. Truly, seeing you in the form of Shri Ram filled my heart with joy.” Another fan commented, “Gk as Rama was so divine so beautiful. He always win hearts with his simplicity and his calmness and that always comes out in his performance also.”

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is set to essay the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the film stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.