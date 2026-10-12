Ektaa Kapoor announces The Dirty Picture 2, 15 years after Vidya Balan’s National Award-winning performance: ‘There is a story to tell’

Vidya Balan won her first National Film Award for her iconic performance in Ektaa Kapoor's The Dirty Picture. Fifteen years after the film's theatrical release, Ektaa has now announced its sequel. However, she has not revealed any details about the film, including its central character, cast or release date. Vidya Balan won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Dirty Picture.

Ektaa Kapoor announces The Dirty Picture 2 Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Ektaa shared that she had been considering a sequel for some time but decided to move ahead only after finding a story she wanted to tell audiences.

"One very big film I'm making is The Dirty Picture 2. I'm planning it after 15 years. This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell. The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Ab sexuality is about your choice. I never saw her as a victim. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well," she said.

Ektaa added that, like the original, The Dirty Picture 2 would also revolve around one person's story. However, she did not reveal whose life would be at the centre of the sequel.