Singer Sargam Vaish to send legal notice to Tamannaah Bhatia & Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’

Singer-composer Sargam Vaish has accused the makers of the film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, a horror-thriller starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, for using his song Aigiri Nandini without his prior permission. Speaking to us, the singer says, “For the last three years, I have been working on a project under contract with BLive, resulting in a mystic collection of songs with Aigiri Nandini being the highlight. It is a core part of my album, Asur Ke Bhajan, and we were even planning live shows around it. We had also pitched it to a major filmmaker, and it was instantly picked up for an untitled film slated for 2027. All was good, until our song surfaced in an unexpected place.” Singer Sargam Vaish to send legal notice to Tamannaah & Sidharth's The Vvaan

He also shares that he was shocked to hear the track. “I was shocked to hear the track in my own voice being used by the makers of The Vvaan.... No credit was given to us at all. It is based on the Mahishasura Mardini Stotram, and it was during my contract to make songs that I created the version Aigiri Nandini, and it’s totally our version. We hold the master rights. The fact that the makers of the film used my recording without an NOC is alarming,” he adds.

Vaish explains that he, along with his team, have contacted the lawyer after watching the trailer. Sharing an update on the plan of action now, Vaish explains, ” was a few days ago that we discovered our song was in the trailer. We immediately contacted a lawyer. It took a few days to complete the legal paperwork, as it involves big filmmakers. Our lawyer advised us to complete the entire process so we can file a case against the makers of the film. Everything is in place now, and we sent the legal notice on Monday.”

The singer says his demands are straightforward. “Song toh hatana padega,” he firmly states. “It is committed to another project; aisa nahin hota hai. They can’t claim it’s their song. They don’t have the master file or master rights; also, they didn’t seek digital rights from us at any point seedhe hamara song utha liya aur platform pe use kar liya. Even if they ask now, we can’t give it to them because the song is already with other makers.”

“We are currently trying to figure out how the song reached them at the first place. But ultimately, the point remains: if anybody gets the song, any which way, what rights do they have to use it freely, that too as part of a film?,” he says.

At the time of going to press, there was no response from the makers' teams.