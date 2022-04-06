Gauahar Khan shares funny 'expectations vs reality' video on fasting during Ramadan while avoiding treats

Actor Gauahar Khan took to social media on Wednesday to share a funny video on the realities of fasting during Ramadan. The actor's short video resonated with fans, many of whom said the video was quite relatable and perfectly summed up how those who fast during the holy month feel. Ramadan is the month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. It concludes with Eid al-Fitr. Also read: Gauahar Khan talks about Bestseller, her dream roles and shedding Bigg Boss tag

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared a video of herself standing next to several food items kept on a table. In the video, she highlighted that while people often feel that those fasting must be tortured at the mention of food but it's not so. The video showed Gauahar, dressed in a salwar-suit and head scarf, panting in front of the food as the text read, "What people think we feel like looking at food in roza". Then Gauhar began to dance to the beats and the text changed to "We actually never feel a thing! And can cook, serve, and resist just fine. Ramadan (heart emoji)."

Gauahar captioned the video, "To everyone who Loves my #ramadan content, big hug! Drop a heart for all the rozedaars!" Roza refers to the act of fasting during Ramadan while the people who fast are called rozedaars. Many found the content quite relatable. Comedian Mushtaq Sheikh called it 'so true', and others had similar sentiments. One fan commented, "Yeah we get so much sabr (patience) in roza. Perfectly explained." Another fan wrote, "I like your Ramzan videos."

Some social media users, however, requested the actor to be more respectful of the fast and the food. "Please don't dance during roza. Give it respect," read one comment. However, the actor's fans defended her saying she was just expressing herself and not being disrespectful.

Gauahar made her acting debut with the 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and gained fame as the winner of the seventh season of Bigg Boss. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller, which began streaming in February.

