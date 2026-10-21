Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's show will replace Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, actors perform puja on set

Television actors Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya were recently seen performing Durga Puja rituals on the sets of their upcoming Star Plus show. The pictures and videos have added to the buzz around their first on-screen collaboration. Producer Ektaa Kapoor has confirmed that the new show will take the place of Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. However, the makers have yet to reveal its title or storyline.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya celebrate Durga Puja on set

Ekta Kapoor announces new Star Plus show with Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya.

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On Wednesday, Gaurav and Shraddha took part in Durga Puja rituals on the sets of their upcoming show. Gaurav opted for a white kurta with an open collar, finishing his look with a dark wristwatch and bracelets. Shraddha stood beside him in a white traditional outfit featuring detailed work around the neckline and sleeves. She left her long hair open and completed her look with a small bindi.

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Recently, Gaurav and Shraddha were also spotted at the Balaji Telefilms office recently. The actors smiled and interacted with paparazzi but remained tight-lipped about their new project.

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What Ektaa Kapoor said about the new show

{{^usCountry}} Ektaa recently spoke about bringing Gaurav and Shraddha together, expressing her excitement about the new project and the response she hopes it will receive from viewers. “One story has ended, but there are still surprises in store! After the grand finale of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, everyone kept asking me what was next. I didn’t want to keep viewers waiting for too long. I knew the next story had to be special, something that would make people sit up, feel deeply and fall in love all over again," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ektaa recently spoke about bringing Gaurav and Shraddha together, expressing her excitement about the new project and the response she hopes it will receive from viewers. “One story has ended, but there are still surprises in store! After the grand finale of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, everyone kept asking me what was next. I didn’t want to keep viewers waiting for too long. I knew the next story had to be special, something that would make people sit up, feel deeply and fall in love all over again," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She added, "And what better way to begin than by bringing Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya together? Both have earned so much love from viewers, and I’ve wanted to see them share the screen for a long time. Now that it’s finally happening, I’m excited, nervous and already imagining how audiences will react to them together.”

Ektaa Kapoor on why television remains special to her

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Having produced several popular television shows over the years, Ektaa believes the medium continues to offer a unique connection between fictional characters and audiences. For her, that relationship is what keeps television exciting, even as viewing habits change. “Television will always be home for me. There’s something special about creating characters who become part of people’s everyday lives. That connection keeps me excited about every new story,” she said.

The producer also thanked viewers for standing by her shows over the years. Looking back at the conclusion of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she spoke about her hopes for the next chapter. “The love viewers have given my shows over the years means so much to me, and with every new story, I hope to give them something they’ll connect with just as deeply. Kyunki gave viewers a finale to remember. Now, it’s time to give them a new beginning they’ll fall in love with,” she concluded.

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When will Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya’s show premiere?

The upcoming Star Plus show will mark a new screen pairing for Gaurav and Shraddha, but the makers have not yet shared further details about its plot or characterisation. According to reports, the show is expected to premiere towards the end of November 2026 and replace Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2.