Gaurav Khanna breaks into tears as he quits Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, saves Ruhaanika Dhawan; Here's why

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after making a comeback as a wild-card contestant. Gaurav had initially been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show but returned to the competition as a wild card. However, a week after his return, the actor decided to exit the show despite winning the elimination stunt and saving Ruhaanika Dhawan from elimination. His emotional departure has left fans equally emotional.

Gaurav Khanna quits Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Gaurav Khanna quits Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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The elimination stunt this week required the contestants to climb onto a platform suspended in the air and pull out the flags attached to it to complete the task. While Gaurav managed to pull out two flags, Rubina Dilaik was able to pull out only one. Ruhaanika, meanwhile, slipped and fell from the platform, leading to her stunt being stopped immediately.

Even though Gaurav won the elimination stunt and Ruhaanika was the one who was supposed to be eliminated, Gaurav made the shocking decision to exit the show. The actor told Rohit Shetty, "Even though I have won the task, I want to take an exit from the show because it's taking a toll on my health. I don't want to upset you like this more in upcoming tasks because the standard of stunts in shows is on next level. If I am not 100%, I don't want to take any other person's place who is physically fit."

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{{^usCountry}} The actor broke down in tears as he apologised to his fellow contestants for quitting the show and also apologised to the host for his decision. He then went on to hug Rohit and touch his feet before making his exit. Ruhaanika also came to speak to him and tried to convince him not to quit, but the actor was adamant that he would not be able to give his 100% because of his elbow injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor broke down in tears as he apologised to his fellow contestants for quitting the show and also apologised to the host for his decision. He then went on to hug Rohit and touch his feet before making his exit. Ruhaanika also came to speak to him and tried to convince him not to quit, but the actor was adamant that he would not be able to give his 100% because of his elbow injury. {{/usCountry}}

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Gaurav's exit left fans emotional as well. One of the comments read, "GK, you are a pure-hearted person; you already won hearts." Another commented, "As an audience, we can clearly see his sadness and stress." Another fan wrote, "You are a winner. You are the most genuine and kind-hearted person."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

This year's season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was based on the theme 'Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur'. The season brought together returning contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin, alongside a new group of contestants such as Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Gaurav Khanna.

The show initially featured Old vs New team-based tasks. However, the teams were eventually dissolved, and the contestants began competing individually for a place in the finale. The finale episode of the show was shot on September 13, and fans are now speculating that either Avinash Mishra or Farrhana Bhatt could have won the trophy.