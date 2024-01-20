How I Met Your Mother’s Ted Mosby has found ‘the one.’ See Josh Radnor’s wedding pics
Josh Radnor married his girlfriend Jordana Jacobs two weeks ago in a snowy weekend. The comments section did not disappoint with fans recalling the show.
Ted Mosby has finally found the one! How I Met Your Mother lead actor Josh Radnor shared some exciting news with fans on his Instagram handle. He married his girlfriend, clinical psychologist Jordana Jacobs, on January 6. Fans of the show left congratulatory comments under his post, referencing memorable moments from the sitcom, happy that their Ted finally found ‘her.’ (Also Read: The final letdown: These 10 series had the most disappointing endings)
The wedding
Sharing beautiful pictures taken in the snow with his new bride, Josh wrote, “I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend.”
After giving a shoutout to some of his friends, “So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures,” he wrote the most Ted Mosby-ish caption for his wife, “But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”
Fans react
The comments section did not disappoint. Channelling their inner Barney Stinson, one fan wrote, “This marriage is gonna be Legen... wait for it…” Referencing his famous dialogue from the show, another fan wrote, “Kids, I'm gonna tell you an incredible story.” One fan just wanted to know, “I have to ask, did she have a yellow umbrella?” much like Ted’s wife in the show. “I bet he will tell his kids about this,” wrote another. GIFs of Robyn crying, Marshall looking on with pride and more were also left under the post.
About Josh
For the unversed, Josh is known best for playing Ted Mosby from 2005 to 2014 on the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother. He debuted as a director and writer with the 2010 comedy-drama film Happythankyoumoreplease, which won him the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award and a nomination for the Grand Jury Prize. He recently acted in the show, Fleishman is in Trouble, apart from the film, All Happy Families.
