‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Josh Radnor aka Ted Mosby is all set to tie the knot ‘in an unexpected twist’

American actor and singer Josh Radner who rose to fame with the character of Ted Mosby in the Emmy Award winning sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ is all set to tie the knot. The actor who has successfully ventured into a career as a musician- singer and songwriter, announced the news after playing his song “Brooklyn Girl” during his sold-out NYC tour stop on Thursday night, November 16, 2023.

He shared on stage that he wrote the song after meeting his bride-to-be at his friend's “psychedelic” event, adding: “In an unexpected twist, we're getting married.”

While we are not aware of who the mystery woman is, earlier this month at the premiere of his miniseries Fleishman In In Trouble, the actor revealed to Page Six that he was in a happy relationship.

“During the filming of this, I was very much newly with someone [who] I’m still with and continue to be very excited about,” he shared.

In the same interview, he shared his apprehensions about marriage. “In some ways, I’ve always been scared of a bad marriage, spouses that were at odds with each other,” he admitted. “So there’s something relieving about being able to play that out in a fictional context,” referring to the Hulu drama revolving around a couple's divorce.

“Maybe it means you won’t have to do as much of that in real life,” he added.

In an interview with PEOPLE, while chatting about his new and successful single “Learning” the 49-year-old actor revealed that he had been sharing a home in Brooklyn with his fiancee, adding that his upcoming album dabbled the “full menu of emotions” from his life- including being “in love.”

His fans on social media are having quite an expected reaction towards his marriage announcement. Here are some of the most humourous heartbroken comments:

Josh, released his new album ‘Eulogy Vol.1’ on November 17, 2023. It has 12 tracks and is already on it's way to becoming a fan favourite.